She said yes! Matildas star Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis confirm they are engaged after months of speculation

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr and his long-term girlfriend Kristie Mewis have confirmed they are engaged.

Mewis, 30, shared the happy news with Popular magazine Friday, calling Kerr his “biggest supporter” in an interview.

“(She’s) my biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain about all my crazy things,” she said.

Rumors were rife that Kerr and Mewis got engaged after his football star girlfriend celebrated her 30th birthday in September.

At the time, fans congratulated Kerr after Australia’s biggest football star posted a photo on social media showing her wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger.

The Matildas forward included the photo in an Instagram post alongside the simple caption “September people x” along with two other images showing a bejeweled ring on Mewis’ left ring finger.

It was the first time the ring on Mewis’ hand was clearly depicted after fans got an accidental glimpse of it when it was featured in a promotional clip for a new video game last week.

Mewis’ left hand appears to have been intentionally obscured in recent photos of the couple as speculation that they are engaged reached fever pitch.

She left the comment “ily x” — common slang for “I love you” — on Kerr’s post, followed by another reading “Lushhhhh.”

Fans called the photo of Kerr wearing the gold ring a “soft engagement launch”, with one writing: “Hahah the ring, congratulations Sam” and another asking: “So where’s the proposal video?

Several other commenters congratulated the couple on what appears to be the news that they have taken the next step in their romance.

The loved-up couple celebrated Kerr’s 30th birthday earlier the same month, with a photo from their celebration dinner showing the Australian with her hand wrapped around Mewis’ waist – and the American football star’s left hand carefully positioned to avoid showing a ring.

Mewis featured in his team Gotham FC’s promotional clip for new EA video game FC 24, with the ring on his left hand accidentally revealed in the footage – but it wasn’t lost on the couple’s fans.

She posted two photos of herself on Instagram earlier in the week – and in both photos, her left hand was in her pocket.

The American followed up with a post on her Instagram Story last Thursday, showing what appears to be her hand holding Kerr’s.

Once again, most of the fingers on Mewis’ left hand are not visible in the photo, suggesting she may have been hiding a ring.

Another photo of the couple kissing in an elevator showed only the back of Mewis’ left hand, obscuring his fingers.

The couple met while both playing for competing American League clubs in 2019.

They spoke online for almost four months during the 2020 Covid lockdown before spending two weeks in quarantine together, where they quickly fell in love.

The two continued their romance in the lead-up to the 2021 Olympics where, following the United States’ loss to Australia in the semi-finals, they were photographed together.

Their on-pitch embrace made headlines as Kerr’s breakup with her former long-term partner – another American club player, Nikki Stanton – had not yet become public.

Their international romance has since been widely documented on social media, with both women amassing hundreds of thousands of followers.

Another photo in Kerr’s post showed the couple enjoying a boat ride – with the ring visible on Mewis’ left hand.

“We are not individuals. I like to share my story. I like to share who I am outside of football. Football is 5 percent of my life,” Kerr told British newspaper Gaffer earlier this year.

Last month the couple traveled to Sydney while Kerr played with the Matildas in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In a twist, Kerr faced Kristie’s ex-girlfriend Rachel Daly, who played for England in the semi-final.

Kerr and Mewis are the undisputed couple of women’s football and the couple have amassed thousands of followers since their relationship blossomed.