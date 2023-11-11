Former Liverpool star turned TV pundit admits ‘he could have done without criticism from Klopp’ after pair fell out during 2022/23 season

Jürgen Klopp’s team finished fifth last season and plays in the Europa League

Klopp had a falling out with a well-known Liverpool star during a difficult period

A former Liverpool star turned TV pundit has admitted he ‘could have done without criticism’ from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the pair fell out last season.

Klopp’s Liverpool endured a difficult 22/23 season, finishing outside the Champions League qualifying places in fifth place.

He faced pressure during some difficult periods during the season, especially from some former Liverpool players.

One of these players was 2005 Champions League winner Dietmar Hamann, who suggested that pressure was mounting on Klopp because his side lacked a ‘spark’.

This was in response to the Reds’ 3–2 defeat to Arsenal in October, which dropped them to 14 points behind the Gunners, who were top of the league.

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann criticized Klopp’s team during a difficult period last year

Klopp hit back in a sharp press conference, questioning Hamann’s credentials as a pundit

Klopp responded to Hamann’s words in a sharp press conference, questioning the former Germany midfielder’s credentials as a pundit.

When Klopp was asked about a comment from Hamann, he replied: ‘Who said that? Oh great! A fantastic source, respected everywhere.’

He added. ‘Hamann played for Liverpool but that doesn’t give you the right to say whatever you want, especially when you have no idea. I actually don’t think Didi Hamann deserves you to use his sentence to ask a question.’

The clash was brought up again during a recent interview Hamann did with NZZ, with the Liverpool legend insisting there was nothing personal between him and Klopp.

Hamann said, “I could have done it without him saying I was a great resource and had no idea anyway.

‘The coaches are under a lot of pressure and it is normal that they defend themselves, the players and the club.

‘For me it’s always about the business, never about anything personal.’

Reflecting on the argument, Hamann previously said it was all “done and dusted.”

Hamann played for Liverpool in their iconic 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan