Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    News

    Former Liverpool star turned TV pundit admits ‘he could have done without criticism from Klopp’ after pair fell out during 2022/23 season

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Former Liverpool star turned TV pundit admits ‘he could have done without criticism from Klopp’ after pair fell out during 2022/23 season

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Jürgen Klopp’s team finished fifth last season and plays in the Europa League
    Klopp had a falling out with a well-known Liverpool star during a difficult period
    What is Brendan Rodgers doing in the Scottish wilderness? It all comes to the surface

    By Max Carter Keall for Mailonline

    Published: 7:58 PM EST, November 10, 2023 | Updated: 7:58 PM EST, November 10, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    A former Liverpool star turned TV pundit has admitted he ‘could have done without criticism’ from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the pair fell out last season.

    Klopp’s Liverpool endured a difficult 22/23 season, finishing outside the Champions League qualifying places in fifth place.

    He faced pressure during some difficult periods during the season, especially from some former Liverpool players.

    One of these players was 2005 Champions League winner Dietmar Hamann, who suggested that pressure was mounting on Klopp because his side lacked a ‘spark’.

    This was in response to the Reds’ 3–2 defeat to Arsenal in October, which dropped them to 14 points behind the Gunners, who were top of the league.

    Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann criticized Klopp’s team during a difficult period last year

    Klopp hit back in a sharp press conference, questioning Hamann’s credentials as a pundit

    Your browser does not support iframes.

    Klopp responded to Hamann’s words in a sharp press conference, questioning the former Germany midfielder’s credentials as a pundit.

    When Klopp was asked about a comment from Hamann, he replied: ‘Who said that? Oh great! A fantastic source, respected everywhere.’

    He added. ‘Hamann played for Liverpool but that doesn’t give you the right to say whatever you want, especially when you have no idea. I actually don’t think Didi Hamann deserves you to use his sentence to ask a question.’

    The clash was brought up again during a recent interview Hamann did with NZZ, with the Liverpool legend insisting there was nothing personal between him and Klopp.

    Hamann said, “I could have done it without him saying I was a great resource and had no idea anyway.

    ‘The coaches are under a lot of pressure and it is normal that they defend themselves, the players and the club.

    ‘For me it’s always about the business, never about anything personal.’

    Reflecting on the argument, Hamann previously said it was all “done and dusted.”

    Hamann played for Liverpool in their iconic 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan

    IT’S ALL GOING OFF!

    It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport that promises a different take on Premier League football.

    It is available on MailOnline, Mail+, YouTube, Apple music And Spotify.

    Your browser does not support iframes.

    Former Liverpool star turned TV pundit admits ‘he could have done without criticism from Klopp’ after pair fell out during 2022/23 season

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pete Doherty admits running away on the night Mark Blanco fell to his death from a balcony as he describes the incident as ‘shady and f***ed up’

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Arizona Cardinals release hype video ahead of Kyler Murray’s dramatic return to the NFL… showing the quarterback’s recovery from a torn ACL nearly one year ago

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    How to choose a financial advisor who is right for you

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pete Doherty admits running away on the night Mark Blanco fell to his death from a balcony as he describes the incident as ‘shady and f***ed up’

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Arizona Cardinals release hype video ahead of Kyler Murray’s dramatic return to the NFL… showing the quarterback’s recovery from a torn ACL nearly one year ago

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    How to choose a financial advisor who is right for you

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Is This the Most Dangerous Job on Earth Right Now?

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy