Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    YouTube Will Let You Make Songs With AI Clones of Singers

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , ,
    YouTube Will Let You Make Songs With AI Clones of Singers

    SOPA Images / Getty Images

    Making music is about to get a whole lot easier—and potentially a lot worse too. YouTube announced Thursday that it’ll be releasing a product using artificial intelligence that allows users to create songs with just a prompt.

    The tool is called Dream Tracks and will be available to users to create 30-second tracks for YouTube Shorts, the platform’s TikTok competitor. The AI generator allows users to create music using deepfaked voice clones of nine famous singers including John Legend, T-Pain, Sia, Demi Lovato, and Charlie XCX.

    YouTube said in a blog post that all of the artists have consented to their voices being used, and added that it’ll be releasing Dream Tracks today to “a small group of artists and creators,” before rolling it out to the “broader music community” at an unspecified date in the future.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy