YouTube Will Let You Make Songs With AI Clones of Singers

SOPA Images / Getty Images

Making music is about to get a whole lot easier—and potentially a lot worse too. YouTube announced Thursday that it’ll be releasing a product using artificial intelligence that allows users to create songs with just a prompt.

The tool is called Dream Tracks and will be available to users to create 30-second tracks for YouTube Shorts, the platform’s TikTok competitor. The AI generator allows users to create music using deepfaked voice clones of nine famous singers including John Legend, T-Pain, Sia, Demi Lovato, and Charlie XCX.

YouTube said in a blog post that all of the artists have consented to their voices being used, and added that it’ll be releasing Dream Tracks today to “a small group of artists and creators,” before rolling it out to the “broader music community” at an unspecified date in the future.

