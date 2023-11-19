Erling Haaland OUT of Euro 2024 as Norway fail to qualify for with the Man City striker yet to play in a major tournament…but Romania, Switzerland and the Netherlands book their place for Germany

Erling Haaland will miss Euro 2024 after Norway failed to qualify for the final

Erling Haaland will not be part of next summer’s European Championships after Norway failed to qualify for the tournament in Germany.

The Norwegians did not even play on Saturday evening, but needed Isreal to beat Romania to have any chance of keeping the road to qualification open.

However, Romania topped Group I after beating Isreal 2-1, booking their place at Euro 2024 and making it mathematically impossible for Norway to reach the final.

Israel will join Group J’s Bosnia as the top two in the Path B play-offs, but there will be no place for Manchester City striker Haaland and his Norwegian teammates.

It means Haaland, who will miss Sunday night’s friendly against Scotland due to an ankle injury, still will not play in a major tournament with his country, with Norway not having appeared at a World Cup or European Championship since Euro 2000.

Erling Haaland will not play at Euro 2024 after Norway failed to qualify for the tournament

The Man City striker will not get the chance to play on Europe’s biggest stage in Germany

Romania’s victory over Isreal means they top the group and will head to Germany next summer

It may have been bad news for City’s number nine, but there was better news for both Switzerland and the Netherlands, who confirmed their qualification for Germany.

Switzerland’s point against Kosovo was enough to secure second place in Group I and they join Romania in qualifying for the tournament.

In Group B, the Netherlands’ 1-0 win over Ireland thanks to a Wout Weghorst goal sees them finish behind France as the two teams head to Germany next summer.

The Netherlands booked their place at the 2024 European Championship after beating the Republic of Ireland

However, Bulgaria and Kosovo’s hopes for the play-offs have disappeared and, like Norway, they will not be able to qualify for the final.

However, there is some hope for Wales, who are guaranteed a play-off spot if they fail to beat their group.

Rob Page’s men need to beat Turkey on Tuesday and hope Croatia drops points at home to Armenia to qualify automatically.