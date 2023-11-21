Tue. Nov 21st, 2023

    News

    Rudy Giuliani Dragged Into Court Again Over a Measly $10K

    By

    Nov 21, 2023 , , , ,
    Rudy Giuliani Dragged Into Court Again Over a Measly $10K

    Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

    Rudy Giuliani is drowning in debt, and yet another pissed-off associate has come knocking—for a paltry $10,000.

    This time, it’s an Upstate New York accounting firm that saw Giuliani through his most recent divorce.

    The company, BST & Co. CPAs, says the former New York City mayor hired them to help value his business assets during his 2018 split from ex-wife Judith Nathan, then never paid a dime of the agreed-upon $10,000 retainer. Now, after five years of trying to get their money, they’re suing the apparently flat-broke Giuliani in a last-ditch attempt to collect—plus another $15,000 in legal fees.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nursing Home Resident Accused of Using Walker to Beat Man to Death in Fight Over Laundry

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    ‘I Hope I Don’t Die’ | Louisville Officer Shoots Man Armed With AR-Style Pistol

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Are diamonds still forever, or are falling prices causing the precious stones to lose their shine?

    Nov 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nursing Home Resident Accused of Using Walker to Beat Man to Death in Fight Over Laundry

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    ‘I Hope I Don’t Die’ | Louisville Officer Shoots Man Armed With AR-Style Pistol

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    Are diamonds still forever, or are falling prices causing the precious stones to lose their shine?

    Nov 21, 2023
    News

    US researchers found ‘serious safety concerns’ at Wuhan’s coronavirus lab in 2017 three years BEFORE pandemic – but were censored to shield China from criticism, shock new documents show

    Nov 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy