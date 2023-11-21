Rudy Giuliani Dragged Into Court Again Over a Measly $10K

Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani is drowning in debt, and yet another pissed-off associate has come knocking—for a paltry $10,000.

This time, it’s an Upstate New York accounting firm that saw Giuliani through his most recent divorce.

The company, BST & Co. CPAs, says the former New York City mayor hired them to help value his business assets during his 2018 split from ex-wife Judith Nathan, then never paid a dime of the agreed-upon $10,000 retainer. Now, after five years of trying to get their money, they’re suing the apparently flat-broke Giuliani in a last-ditch attempt to collect—plus another $15,000 in legal fees.

