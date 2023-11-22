Wed. Nov 22nd, 2023

    Berri reviews prevailing situation with Iranian Foreign Minister, receives congratulatory cable on Independence Day from US President

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, received this afternoon at Ain El-Tineh Palace Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and hisnbsp;accompanying delegation, where talks centered on the general situation in Lebanon and the region and the latest field and political developments in light of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, marking Lebanon#39;s 80th Independence Day, Speaker Berri received a congratulatory cable from US President Joe Biden in which he affirmed the shared commitment to stability and prosperity in the region, pointing out that the long-term relationship between Lebanon and the United States of America is characterized by great importance in terms of building a better future for the peoples of the two countries and for all peoples around the world.

    Biden also stressed that quot;the United States will continue to work closely with Lebanon and partners in the Middle East region to maintain peace and prevent the expansion of the conflict,quot; while looking forward to quot;working to formulate a safer, more prosperous, and more integrated future for the peoples of the region.rdquo;

