Post Malone films touching shout-out to My Kitchen Rules stars JP Huillet and Lizzy after newborn daughter Indi was born with life threatening complications

Post Malone recorded a sweet video for My Kitchen Rules stars JP Huillet and his wife Lizzy after their newborn daughter Indie was born with major heart problems.

In a video shared on the couple’s Instagram page, the American rapper took advantage of his busy tour schedule in Australia to greet the reality TV stars.

“Hi Lizzy, hi JP, hi Indy, welcome to the world,” he began.

“We love you so much, good luck, stay strong and keep kicking.” I love you so much and I will see you soon, I hope, I love you.

The post affecting the American rappers was quickly flooded with comments from other supporters.

‘It’s so amazing!!! Stay strong Indie,” one follower wrote.

‘Oh my! That’s great! Get better soon Indie,” a second wrote under the post.

“This is so beautiful Lizzy stay strong baby girl Indie you are so loved and so adorable,” another added.

Lizzy told Daily Mail Australia she was over the moon when she received the video from the Circles hitmaker.

‘OH MY GOD! It was the best surprise. It couldn’t have come at a better time and it definitely lifted our spirits,” she said.

“What a lovely man. We are very grateful,” Lizzy added.

Last week, a friend of the couple launched a GoFundMe, after revealing that little Indie was suffering from major heart problems.

“Resilient little Indie battled through surgery last week and faces open heart surgery in the coming months,” they explained.

JP has naturally stopped working until further notice to support Lizzy and Indie.

The former My Kitchen Rules star and his wife, Lizzy, welcomed their daughter last month at the Royal Women’s Hospital in Brisbane, and the birth didn’t go as planned.

“She was due on the 18th…she came a little early,” JP told Daily Mail Australia.

“On Saturday, around 4 p.m., Lizzy’s water broke at home and we arrived at the hospital. Everything was nice and relaxed – we kind of had all the time in the world and the nurses were like, “Yeah, it’ll probably happen Sunday or Monday morning,” he said.

“And then probably within a minute, the baby’s heart rate dropped.” This turned into a quick emergency C-section.

“So Lizzy was rushed out of the room extremely quickly and quickly. We probably had 10 doctors in the room right away to help him and sort everything out. It was like, go ahead, go ahead. Yeah, it was intense,” he continued.

“It was probably the scariest night of my life. I’ve never experienced anything like this.

“It was supposed to just be a natural birth. And it was an absolute emergency because the baby’s heart rate was dropping,” he said.

“When we walked into the delivery room, the nurse said, ‘Okay, Lizzy. What is your birth plan? Like, what do you want to do?’ And she was like, ‘Epidural…I hope we can do all of this.’ And then, literally, in two minutes, everything changed.

He continued: “From the time they took Lizzie out of the room to when the baby was born, it was literally three minutes.

“I couldn’t even put on the blouse. I wasn’t in the room with her or anything. She was just deported. I somehow found myself in this empty, dark room. And I was like, “What’s going on? I didn’t know what was happening.

“I probably stayed in the room for maybe two or three minutes without anyone saying anything to me. And it was quite simply the longest period of my life. I was like, “What the fuck is going on?” It’s crazy.

“It was at 9:07 p.m. And then at 9:10 p.m., the nurse came and said to me: “Your baby is born, she is perfect. She is beautiful. Beautiful and healthy.” She cried as soon as she came out, which is a good thing.

In May 2021, JP married dancer Lizzy Edwards in an intimate wedding ceremony in Byron Bay.

The former reality TV star welcomed her daughter just days after her ex, Nelly Riggio, had a baby of her own.

Nelly and her husband Adriano Zumbo welcomed a son last week.

The dessert king, 41, and the reality TV star, 32, announced the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday evening by sharing a precious black and white photo.

JP and Nelly separated in 2016 and she married Zumbo in 2022.