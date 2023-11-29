Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Frail and Faithful Jimmy Carter Attends Rosalynn’s Service

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Frail and Faithful Jimmy Carter Attends Rosalynn’s Service

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    Jimmy Carter, 96 years old and in hospice care, would not miss the final chapter of his love story with wife Rosalynn.

    Slightly reclined in a wheelchair, with a blanket on his lap embroidered with the couple’s faces, the ex-president took a front-row seat at his beloved’s service in Atlanta on Tuesday.

    He was a few seats down from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump at Glenn Memorial Church.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

