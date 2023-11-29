Frail and Faithful Jimmy Carter Attends Rosalynn’s Service

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Jimmy Carter, 96 years old and in hospice care, would not miss the final chapter of his love story with wife Rosalynn.
Slightly reclined in a wheelchair, with a blanket on his lap embroidered with the couple’s faces, the ex-president took a front-row seat at his beloved’s service in Atlanta on Tuesday.
He was a few seats down from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump at Glenn Memorial Church.