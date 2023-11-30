Sabrina Carpenter Has Perfect Response to Church Controversy

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images

After spending the past few months touring with Taylor Swift, pop star Sabrina Carpenter believes she has another, even more iconic fan among her following: Jesus Christ.

Carpenter recently found herself embroiled in a strange tussle with the Diocese of Brooklyn after she filmed her music video for “Feather” inside the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in New York. In the video, the 24-year-old dances around the church’s altar and pews while surrounded by colorful coffins and dressed in a tiny black tulle dress and veil.

Following the video’s Oct. 31 release, the church claimed it had to re-bless the establishment because it was so “appalled” at the clip. A few days later, the church’s pastor was stripped of his administrative duties for letting the video be filmed there.

Read more at The Daily Beast.