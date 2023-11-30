‘If I can’t see you, I know I love you very much’: the dying mother of hostage Noa Argamani, kidnapped by Hamas on a motorcycle, publishes a video asking to see her daughter before cancer takes her life

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The dying mother of Noa Argamani, a young woman kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on the back of a motorcycle, has issued a painful video in which she asks to see her daughter before cancer takes her life.

Liora Argamani, currently battling stage four brain cancer, called on President Biden and the Red Cross to intervene, telling her daughter, “If I can’t see you… please know that I love you very much.” . .

Noa, 26, an only child, was kidnapped at the Supernova music festival during the Hamas incursion into Israel on October 7 and filmed pleading for her life on the back of a bicycle, screaming ‘Don’t kill me!’

The images, which were shared widely online, sparked a wave of unbearable and chilling dread for Liora as she was forced to watch her daughter suffer alongside the rest of the world.

“Hello, I’m Liora Argamani,” she said to the camera today, sitting in a large leather chair with posters of her kidnapped daughter adorned in the background, “the mother of Noa Argamani, the beautiful girl who was kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas to Gaza.

Liora Argamani (right) fears she will not live long enough to see her only daughter, Noa, 26, kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Noa is seen being taken on a motorcycle through the desert by Hamas terrorists.

“I have cancer, brain cancer,” he said from his family’s temporary apartment in Tel Aviv, near his cancer treatment clinic.

‘I don’t know how much time I have left. I wish to have the opportunity to see my Noa, at home.

‘I call on President Biden and the Red Cross to bring my Noa as soon as possible so I have the opportunity to see her.

‘Noa, if I can’t see you… please know that I love you very much. Please note that we did everything possible to get him released. The whole world loves you.’

So far, 81 hostages held in Gaza have been released, seven weeks after they were taken captive during the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Sixty Israeli women and children were freed as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas, while Hamas also freed a Russian-Israeli man who was not included in the deal.

Nineteen Thai hostages and one Filipino were released as part of a separate agreement between Hamas and the Egyptian government.

Additionally, prior to the agreements reached with Hamas, Israeli forces released four other Israeli hostages and another.

On Tuesday, November 28, Hamas released 10 Israeli and two Thai hostages.

According to the exchange, 180 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons, and hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, medical supplies and fuel have been allowed to enter Gaza.

But the painful wait continues for Liora.

This video, which circulated on social media, supposedly shows Noa in captivity in Gaza.

Noa’s father, Yakov, says doctors have told the family that his wife, Liora, does not have long to live.

Earlier this week, he told the Mail on Sunday that he only asks for one thing before he deteriorates.

‘My only wish would be to hug and see Noa before something happens to me due to my medical condition, which would mean I won’t be able to do so.

‘I know she’s a strong girl. We are waiting for you. Just the thought of her coming home keeps me strong.

Liora is fighting stage 4 brain cancer and her husband Yakov says doctors are hopeless.

‘I don’t want to give more details, but it’s not good. The doctors haven’t given a good prognosis, but I think it’s in God’s hands. I think everything will be fine.’

Aside from a photo of Noa drinking water in what appeared to be Gaza that was posted on a Hamas Telegram channel, the family has had no news of her safety.

‘We don’t know anything more than what the media has reported. The only thing we saw were the images of Noa being kidnapped and then sitting on the couch with a bottle of water.

At their home in Tel Aviv, the Argamanis are surrounded by friends and family who have organized a song in honor of Noa and her boyfriend Avi Natan, who was also kidnapped at the Nova festival.

On the walls are photographs of the beautiful couple, including the Mail on Sunday’s front-page headline: “Don’t kill me.” who sits in an empty chair, symbolizing her absence.

Liora is too weak to join family and friends in the living room and Yakov can’t help but sob.

Along with hundreds of other young Israelis, Noa (pictured) had been enjoying a peace festival in the desert when they were forced to flee for their lives.

Her boyfriend, Avi Nathan, distraught and helpless, was also seen on video being kidnapped.

A photograph taken earlier this year of Avi Natan, who was also kidnapped at the Nova festival.

‘I am going through the most difficult period of my life. Before October 7 I weighed 10 kilos more than now.

‘The thoughts I have would destroy you. And to this is added the poor state of health of my wife. It is difficult to digest all this.”

‘As an only child, Noa is the person who organized her mother’s care, her doctors, her medicines and everything.

‘She had a difficult year because she was studying at university and still took care of her mother.

“Now that Noa is away, it is our responsibility to take care of her family until she returns.” says Yan Gorjaltsan, Noa’s childhood friend.