Family-of-five is shot dead in their home in horrific murder-suicide: Cops were called after a relative received a text from someone inside the house saying they had ‘harmed others’

Police only made the gruesome discovery after they used a drone to fly over the house.

Five members of the same family were found shot to death in a gruesome murder-suicide that unfolded inside their home in Washington state on Sunday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the bodies inside a home in Orchards, Washington, after a call from another family member who said they had received a text message from a person at the house saying people had been hurt there.

Police used a drone to look inside the home and saw people who appeared to be dead, the station reported. Law enforcement and a team of paramedics entered the home at that time where it was confirmed that all five had died.

The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team responded to a gun threat and entered the home with emergency medical personnel, but all five adults inside were dead, KGW8 reported.

Authorities have confirmed that there are no further threats to public safety. The victims have not been named.

A SWAT team was called to the area after it was believed a gun crime had been committed.

Clark County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Skidmore told the media that all of the victims are adults.

The sheriff’s office said the deaths in the community about 18 miles north of Portland, Oregon, appeared to be a murder-suicide, the station reported.

The Orchards section of Vancouver has a population of around 20,000 people and is statistically one of the safest areas in Washington.

In this tragedy, Vancouver, Washington, joins more than 30 communities affected by mass family murder in the past two years, a list that includes communities of wealth and poverty and spares no race or class.

A family mass murder, in which four or more people died, not including the perpetrator, occurred each of the last two years in places as large as Houston or as small as Casa Grande, Arizona, according to a database compiled by USA Today and Associated Press. and shows from Northeastern University.

Motives may remain speculative in family murders in which attackers take their own lives, but police often cite financial or relationship issues as causes.

The shooting occurred here in the Orchards section of Vancouver, Washington, one of the safest communities in the entire state.

Family mass killings are, in fact, the most common type of mass murder, accounting for about 45% of the 415 mass shootings since 2006, according to the database. They occur twice as often as mass shootings in which members of the public are killed.

Most, but not all, involve firearms, only about a third involve homes with a history of domestic violence, and most offenders have no violent history or criminal past.

There is no government agency that tracks murders and suicides nationally, so a few years ago policy analysts at the Violence Policy Center (a nonprofit educational organization that conducts research and public education on violence in the U.S.) USA) began tracking details of the news to produce an annual report. report.

The latest 2020 version looked at murder-suicides, including many mass killings, during the first six months of 2019.

The study found that 81 percent of murders and suicides occurred in the home and 65 percent involved intimate partners.

The study also found that among murder-suicides in which more than three people died in addition to the attacker, six of the 10 during those six months were incidents in which a person killed their children, their partner and themselves.