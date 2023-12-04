Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    News

    Billie Eilish Accuses Variety of ‘Outing’ Her on Red Carpet

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    Billie Eilish Accuses Variety of ‘Outing’ Her on Red Carpet

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    Singer Billie Eilish called out Variety for “outing” her in a red caret interview over the weekend, saying she has no interest in discussing her sexual orientation.

    “thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for,’” she wrote in an Instagram post.

    During the red carpet interview, Eilish struck a more chipper tone when asked if she meant to “come out” in her recent Variety cover story, in which the Bad Guy singer revealed she was “attracted” to women.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Niger’s repeal of migrant smuggling law worries EU over efforts to curb immigration flows

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Snail-inspired robot could scoop ocean microplastics

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Jewish community and prominent friends rally round Philadelphia restaurant owner targeted by anti-Semitic mob – as it emerges his brother was killed by an Islamist terrorist in 2003

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Niger’s repeal of migrant smuggling law worries EU over efforts to curb immigration flows

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Snail-inspired robot could scoop ocean microplastics

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Jewish community and prominent friends rally round Philadelphia restaurant owner targeted by anti-Semitic mob – as it emerges his brother was killed by an Islamist terrorist in 2003

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    The Fed will likely cut interest rates 4 times next year as the economy remains resilient

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy