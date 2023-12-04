Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    News

    Trump Blames DeSantis for FSU Football’s Brutal Playoff Snub

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    Trump Blames DeSantis for FSU Football’s Brutal Playoff Snub

    Reuters/Carlos Barria

    The snubbing of Florida State University’s football team from the college football playoff on Sunday has gone political, with Donald Trump saying disgruntled fans should blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the team being left out of the final four.

    In a post to Truth Social, the former president said FSU was “treated very badly” by the playoff’s selection committee, which voted to allow two one-loss teams—the University of Texas and University of Alabama—in over the undefeated FSU.

    “(FSU) become the first Power Five team to be left out of the College Football Playoffs,” Trump wrote, omitting that FSU is the first undefeated power-five team to be left out. “Really bad lobbying effort…Lets blame DeSanctimonious!!!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Your nose is the window to your brain and some life-threatening infections

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    ‘Poisonous’ ultra-processed foods should be slapped with a tax and stickers warning they make you overeat, top expert claims

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Trump says he was ‘angry’ and ‘eating too much’ after January 6, pushing back on Liz Cheney’s claims that McCarthy visited him at Mar-a-Lago because he wasn’t eating

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Your nose is the window to your brain and some life-threatening infections

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    ‘Poisonous’ ultra-processed foods should be slapped with a tax and stickers warning they make you overeat, top expert claims

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Trump says he was ‘angry’ and ‘eating too much’ after January 6, pushing back on Liz Cheney’s claims that McCarthy visited him at Mar-a-Lago because he wasn’t eating

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    House Speaker Mike Johnson Had a Love-Fest With a Far-Right Pro-Israel Group

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy