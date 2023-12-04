Trump Blames DeSantis for FSU Football’s Brutal Playoff Snub

Reuters/Carlos Barria

The snubbing of Florida State University’s football team from the college football playoff on Sunday has gone political, with Donald Trump saying disgruntled fans should blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the team being left out of the final four.

In a post to Truth Social, the former president said FSU was “treated very badly” by the playoff’s selection committee, which voted to allow two one-loss teams—the University of Texas and University of Alabama—in over the undefeated FSU.

“(FSU) become the first Power Five team to be left out of the College Football Playoffs,” Trump wrote, omitting that FSU is the first undefeated power-five team to be left out. “Really bad lobbying effort…Lets blame DeSanctimonious!!!”

