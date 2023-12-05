Kamala Harris Revealed What the U.S. Wants to See After the Israel-Hamas War Is Over

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Since the onset of the current war in Gaza, as an integral part of the small inner circle of senior administration officials guiding the U.S. response, Vice President Kamala Harris has carved out a role leading the effort focused on what White House officials describe as “the day after” the conflict.

This past weekend, on a whirlwind one-day trip to Dubai for the COP28 climate summit, the vice president met with heads of state from across the Middle East to develop a consensus for a shared vision of what a lasting and just solution to the conflict looks like.

While Harris has been intensively engaged with the president and the rest of the team shaping the U.S.’ actions in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel, she has from the outset shared the president’s concern that somehow the cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinians must be broken.

