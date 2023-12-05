Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Kamala Harris Revealed What the U.S. Wants to See After the Israel-Hamas War Is Over

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , ,
    Kamala Harris Revealed What the U.S. Wants to See After the Israel-Hamas War Is Over

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Since the onset of the current war in Gaza, as an integral part of the small inner circle of senior administration officials guiding the U.S. response, Vice President Kamala Harris has carved out a role leading the effort focused on what White House officials describe as “the day after” the conflict.

    This past weekend, on a whirlwind one-day trip to Dubai for the COP28 climate summit, the vice president met with heads of state from across the Middle East to develop a consensus for a shared vision of what a lasting and just solution to the conflict looks like.

    While Harris has been intensively engaged with the president and the rest of the team shaping the U.S.’ actions in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel, she has from the outset shared the president’s concern that somehow the cycle of violence between Israel and the Palestinians must be broken.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Westpac discontinuation sparks customer fury after Australians unable to access their money: ‘The problem of a cashless society’

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    BMW recalls hundreds of SUVs in US due to deadly airbag issue that has already killed 27 Americans

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Apple let reporters film inside its secretive chip-testing lab for the first time — take a look

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Westpac discontinuation sparks customer fury after Australians unable to access their money: ‘The problem of a cashless society’

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    BMW recalls hundreds of SUVs in US due to deadly airbag issue that has already killed 27 Americans

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Apple let reporters film inside its secretive chip-testing lab for the first time — take a look

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Lots of governors think that Biden needs to be attending way more groundbreakings on infrastructure law projects to push back on the idea he’s too old to govern

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy