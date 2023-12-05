Steve Bannon Blasts Fox News as ‘TV for Stupid People’

Real America’s Voice

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon tore into Fox News for cutting away from a Donald Trump speech over the weekend and fact-checking the former president’s election conspiracies, calling the conservative cable giant “TV for stupid people” and an “absolute disgrace.”

Briefly covering the GOP frontrunner’s campaign rally in Iowa on Saturday, Fox News anchor Arthel Neville pulled away from the twice-impeached ex-president’s tirade to remind viewers that Trump’s claims about a “rigged” election remained baseless.

“Well, the former president finally got around to some campaign promises amid lots of cheering, and as you heard, many untruths,” she said. “The 2020 election was not rigged. It was not stolen. But still, Trump is way ahead in the polls.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.