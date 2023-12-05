Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Steve Bannon Blasts Fox News as ‘TV for Stupid People’

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , ,
    Steve Bannon Blasts Fox News as ‘TV for Stupid People’

    Real America’s Voice

    Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon tore into Fox News for cutting away from a Donald Trump speech over the weekend and fact-checking the former president’s election conspiracies, calling the conservative cable giant “TV for stupid people” and an “absolute disgrace.”

    Briefly covering the GOP frontrunner’s campaign rally in Iowa on Saturday, Fox News anchor Arthel Neville pulled away from the twice-impeached ex-president’s tirade to remind viewers that Trump’s claims about a “rigged” election remained baseless.

    “Well, the former president finally got around to some campaign promises amid lots of cheering, and as you heard, many untruths,” she said. “The 2020 election was not rigged. It was not stolen. But still, Trump is way ahead in the polls.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Westpac discontinuation sparks customer fury after Australians unable to access their money: ‘The problem of a cashless society’

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    BMW recalls hundreds of SUVs in US due to deadly airbag issue that has already killed 27 Americans

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Apple let reporters film inside its secretive chip-testing lab for the first time — take a look

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Westpac discontinuation sparks customer fury after Australians unable to access their money: ‘The problem of a cashless society’

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    BMW recalls hundreds of SUVs in US due to deadly airbag issue that has already killed 27 Americans

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Apple let reporters film inside its secretive chip-testing lab for the first time — take a look

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Lots of governors think that Biden needs to be attending way more groundbreakings on infrastructure law projects to push back on the idea he’s too old to govern

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy