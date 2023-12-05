Russian MFA publishes its annual report regarding the glorification of Nazism

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published its annual report regarding the glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism, and other forms of intolerance.

The report has been prepared to follow up the continuous efforts by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draw attention to the manifestations of various forms of glorification in foreign countries of the Nazi movement, neo-Nazism, racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance around the world.

The document serves to trace the instances of public justification of the abovementioned destructive ideologies on a country-by country basis (for a total of over 40 States and territories). This report builds on the provisions of the traditional profile resolution quot;Combating glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerancequot; annually submitted for consideration of the UN General Assembly by Russia together with a wide range of co-authors.

The entirety of the document is available on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

