David Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley Hasselhoff says she is “not trying to glamorize obesity” as a plus-size model: “Everyone has the right to feel desired in their skin, no matter their size.”

Hayley Hasselhoff is “not trying to glamorize obesity” with her career as a plus-size model.

The 31-year-old model, daughter of former Baywatch stars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, is often asked if she’s trying to make her body type look “glamorous” despite the health problems it can potentially create. .

But he insisted that’s not the case at all, explaining that everyone has the “right to feel comfortable” in their own skin.

“The biggest mistake they (curve models) have is that we are glamorizing obesity,” she said Fox News Digital.

‘That’s probably the most important question I’ve been asked around the world. Over the 10 years of my career, I’ve heard, “Do you feel like you’re glamorizing obesity?”

And I was like, “No. I feel like I’m making someone feel better in their skin and that’s a beautiful thing.”

“I believe everyone has the right to feel comfortable, beautiful, valued and desired in their skin, no matter what shape or size they are.”

The Playboy cover star added that her body type doesn’t mean she’s “lazy” or out of shape.

And he hopes people remember that mental health and physical health go hand in hand.

She said: ‘One of the old misconceptions that I hope has gone out of the building is that curve models are vague, don’t work and don’t fit.

“Having curves and voluptuousness doesn’t mean you don’t want to take care of yourself,” added the frequent cover girl.

‘As a model, I still want to be healthy and fit.

‘And you have to remember that mental health still means you have to take care of your physical health because all of that is intertwined. Your mental health is also connected to your body.

‘The idea that plus-size models don’t take care of themselves like straight models do is outdated… At the end of the day, I’m still a model.

“Whether you’re curvy or not, you want to feel strong and good about yourself.”

In April, Hasselhoff weighed in on the ongoing debate in Hollywood over the ‘nepo baby’, recently insisting that celebrity children are not inherently unworthy of their success.

While attending the pre-Remus Award teatime event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, he proudly told DailyMail.com that his career emerged from years of hard work and dedication to his craft.

From a very young age, the determined artist said she was determined to demonstrate that her talent came first, before any possible family connection.

At just 17 years old, Hayley landed a lead role on the 2010 ABC Family show Huge after a lengthy audition process.

The model and influencer went on to say that the entertainment industry is full of people who have misconceptions about the reasons why famous children tend to follow their family into the business.

“It’s hard because at the end of the day, everyone’s journey is going to be different,” Hayley said.

She continued: “So you can’t compare everyone’s journey of how they got into the industry if they’re a nepo baby or whatever they call it.”

“But at the end of the day, I know mine, and mine was very genuine,” the Hasselhoffs alum said. ‘I had to get my own agent. I got my own agent when I was 14. I auditioned for it like everyone else.

While recalling her decision to land the lead role in Huge, Hayley made it clear that she followed every step she would have had to take and that everyone else would have had to take.”

“And it’s a difficult moment, because they also know that if they hire you, that will come with a certain perception,” he reflected.

With her father David Hasselhoff of Baywatch fame in 2019 in New York

Here she is seen with her father and mother, actress Pamela Bach, in 2019.

With Taylor Ann Hasselhoff, Hayley Roberts and David at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 in Hollywood

This prompted her to always show up and “be prepared,” as well as to be “passionate about what” she was doing.

“We did a reality show called The Hasselhoffs on A&E and you see me booking my job for Huge, and I’m literally crying my eyes out,” she enthused.

“I’m crying because I thought, ‘Do you know what I’ve been through?’” she continued.

‘I knew how much I wanted this and how much training and how much therapy just to be an actor really got me to that place. So it was a dream come true.’

Hayley says she has experienced different reactions to being the daughter of a famous actor.

“I’ve definitely had specific situations that have been difficult, and then I’ve had others that have been welcoming,” the star admitted.

“But I think at the end of the day, I would say I’ve had some situations when I was starting out where I would go to auditions and I would feel the misconception, and I would just sit there and be like, ‘Well, let me show you why I’m here.’

“I think that’s always been my attitude. I’ve always said, ‘Well, let me show you why I’m here.’

‘My art will speak for itself and I don’t think it is necessary to speak for it. And if it’s not here, that’s okay, because it’s a lesson to be learned and it will be next. ‘

Hayley also argued that her parents he actively discouraged Hayley from starting his business in her youth.

But although she avoided appearing in school productions, Hayley liked to take personal acting classes.

While her parents didn’t pressure her into acting, despite knowing she wanted to be a screen star when she was little, she said it was a blessing to “watch” her mom and dad “follow their hearts” professionally.

“I guess it was a choice in life to be able to be a storyteller, to be able to be on set and create something with a group of people who wanted to be able to do something to get that final product,” he insisted. .

Hayley, who enjoyed a strong career in the entertainment sphere, also teased that there will soon be “a lot of wonderful things in the pipeline.”

“One of the most important things for me right now, that I can talk about and that I love to talk about, is actually being a huge advocate for mental health,” she said.

‘I only did 15 plays last month for a lot of different things. “I’m a fashion presenter for This Morning (UK) and Good Morning America, among other things,” Hayley said. ‘And through those jobs, I’ve been traveling to Utah to speak to teenage children on mental health shows.

He concluded that “it is really dipping”to understand what needs to change in the mental health community globally, but most importantly, in the United States.’