Jason Kelce offers a blunt assessment of the Eagles’ loss to the 49ers, telling his brother Travis that “we got our asses kicked” on offense and defense.

Jason Kelce admitted to not executing his assignment on two plays against the 49ers

He also noted that the defense was on the field too much in Sunday’s loss.

READ MORE: Eagles recommended to bench Jalen Hurts in favor of Marcus Mariota

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Eagles center Jason Kelce sees Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers like any other Philadelphia player.

“They kicked our butts,” he told his younger brother Travis on the couple’s weekly podcast, New Heights.

Jason didn’t attack anyone specifically and acknowledged that he personally failed to execute two plays in the 42-19 loss, which could prove important heading into the postseason. Not only did San Francisco (9-3) move within one game of Philadelphia (10-2) for first place in the NFC, but the 49ers now have the important tiebreaker if they finish with the same record as the Eagles, who are endangered. of losing a bye week in the playoffs and home field advantage.

“They’re a good team,” Jason said. Congratulations to them for creating a great game.”

Neither the offense nor the defense was spared by Jason, who blamed both units for failing to keep Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey off the field.

Jason Kelce (left) told his younger brother Travis (right) that he personally blew two plays on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce (right) talk during Sunday’s loss to San Francisco.

“Our defense, I think it’s obviously not a great game for them,” Jason said after the 49ers gained 456 total yards and converted 8 of 11 third-down attempts. “They started very well. He had two sets of three-and-outs to start. We went down to the red zone, we didn’t get any touchdowns.

“We went down early and scored touchdowns instead of finishing with field goals on those first two possessions, we’re up 14, I think the game is a little different,” he continued. “With the way they were clicking on offense, the way they were playing, it was going to be tough.”

And with Jalen Hurts struggling to move the chains with the Eagles’ offense, the defense found itself facing increased pressure to stop Purdy, who finished with 314 yards and four touchdown passes in the game.

“We’ve got to do a better job, in my opinion, as an offense, of keeping them off the field,” Jason said. ‘They’ve played a record amount of snaps in the last two games. In NFL history, no team has played more plays in two games than our defense. It’s not fair to them.

“Some of it is self-inflicted,” he continued. ‘They have to get off the field on third down, they have to make stops.

Jason Kelce remains confident, says Eagles have ‘good’ players and ‘great’ coaches

“But partly it’s us putting together the drives that keep control of the game. I think we haven’t been consistent enough on offense. Sometimes we’re there and we click, and they’re big drives. It’s just not consistent enough in this moment”.

There is an advantage, Jason explained.

The current NFC champions have “good players” and “great coaches”, which, in his opinion, will facilitate corrections.

Travis, the reigning Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, agreed.

“You guys know how great of a team you guys can be,” the All-Pro tight end said. “It’s hard to lose.”