Tourist ‘is raped by waiter on board cruise ship off Mallorca’

A tourist was allegedly raped by a waiter on board a cruise ship in Mallorca.

The waiter, reportedly a 25-year-old Indian man, allegedly attacked the woman on board the cruise ship as it sailed towards Palma, the capital of Mallorca.

The suspect had allegedly met the foreign tourist and they were getting along well, so the pair arranged to meet at the woman’s cabin on Friday.

But when the woman refused to have sex with him without a condom, the waiter allegedly raped her.

The alleged victim notified the crew and the suspect was arrested by the Civil Guard as soon as the ship docked in the port of Palma.

A tourist has been allegedly raped by a waiter on board a cruise ship in Mallorca (archive image)

The alleged rape is said to have occurred on Friday, although the details have just been released.

The name of the ship or any details about the victim have not been revealed, so his age and nationality are unknown.

The accused worked as a waiter on the ship. He allegedly met with the alleged victim and “they both hit it off.”

The Spanish press says that the two agreed to meet at the woman’s cabin once he finished working.

The girl allegedly agreed to have sex at first, but refused to do so without protection. The man is then said to have forced himself on her and raped her.

The victim reported the attack to the ship’s crew, who in turn notified the Civil Guard.

Officers were waiting in Palma when the boat arrived and the man was arrested on Friday.

On Sunday he appeared in court where a judge accepted the accusations and allowed the man to leave on bail, but with charges.