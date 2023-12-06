RFK Jr. Flew on Epstein’s Private Jet for ‘Fossil Hunting’ Trip

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he flew on sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet twice in the 1990s, including for a “fossil hunting” trip in South Dakota.

He discussed the trips Tuesday night during a Fox News appearance, after host Jesse Watters asked, “You were never on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet, were you?”

“I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” RFK Jr. said. “I was on it in 1993 and I was on it—and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter.”

