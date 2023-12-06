We’ll find to find new ways to impress our boss in the age of AI

People are going to need more skills like teamwork and leadership as technology shifts how we do our jobs.

Flashvector/Getty Images

AI is already changing how we work and it could make some skills less useful.To stay relevant, we’ll all have to become better at resilience, collaboration, and leadership.How we work will change but the “why” behind it won’t, according to an HR research firm.

Artificial intelligence might not snatch your job but it might mean you have to find new ways to impress your boss.

That’s because as AI takes on more of the high-skill tasks that many of us pride ourselves on — how well we code or wrangle a spreadsheet — we’ll need to fall back on abilities that aren’t as in danger of being automated.

Our ability to communicate, lead, work with others, and pick ourselves up after setbacks will become more important. That’s one assessment from a new survey of human resources pros and other execs from McLean & Company, an HR research firm.

“How we do our jobs is going to change. How we go about our day-to-day work with AI — with all these new technologies — is going to change. But the ‘why’ behind that work is what’s not going to change,” Will Howard, director of HR research & advisory services at McLean, said in a press briefing about the survey.

The findings point to a shift from a labor market where technical knowhow could often guarantee job security. Of course, some technical proficiency will always be needed. AI itself is creating demand for loads of high-paying roles. Yet many of the technical chops many of us acquire during our careers might not pay off as long as they had in the past, according to the survey.

In a world where AI is already transforming the workplace, so-called soft-skills are abilities that can help us roll with change — and they’re likely to remain in demand, according to the survey.

Knowing the “why” is important

The findings come as soft skills are having a bit of a moment. Partly it’s a reaction to what some bosses say is a lack of these abilities among Gen Zers, who make up the youngest slide of the workforce. There’s even been more interest on TikTok in what are called “personality hires” — people who bring such energy to the office that employers might be willing to overlook gaps in hard skills or even productivity.

Howard said it’s important that more workers understand why their work matters.

“Priority is being placed on the ‘how’ behind the work rather than the ‘why’,” Howard said. “‘How do I do my job?’ ‘What are the buttons I need to press?’ rather than, ‘Why am I doing this?'”

The survey of about 1,400 HR leaders and other execs — largely in North America — found that among office workers only 32% are highly proficient in leadership skills. That’s even though seven in 10 respondents said it was a high priority that office workers be strong in this area.

“The fact that leadership skills are the lowest in proficiency is really concerning, and I think something organizations need to focus on,” Howard said.

Employers shouldn’t only examine how things get done, especially because so much of that is likely to change thanks to AI. Simply being good at the particulars of a job is only addressing half the puzzle, he said.

“Individual skills, like resilience; team skills, like collaboration; leadership skills — all of these things — have just as much of an impact on organizational success as the task, functional hard skills,” Howard said.

No one wants to be left behind

It’s easy to see why employers and workers would focus on how well someone is at doing something. That ability — often chalked up to talent — has long been a key to success.

There’s also a fear that people who don’t keep up will be left behind, as Business Insider previously reported. That’s partly why there’s so much interest in AI.

“People who learn how to use AI quickly will be in high demand,” Oded Netzer, a business professor at Columbia University, previously told BI. “Workers who don’t catch up will find that they will not be replaced by AI, but rather replaced by someone who knows what to do with it.”

But only knowing AI likely won’t be enough. The McLean survey indicated that for many workers to bolt on more soft skills, HR will need to step up. Only a quarter of respondents said HR had proved highly effective at building talent.

Howard said organizations can focus on hiring people with the necessary abilities in areas like leadership and communication. Indeed, recruiting remains the top priority for those surveyed — the same as in a prior survey a year earlier. But while hiring is important, Howard said employers also need to think about how they’re developing future leaders.

“How are we identifying potential leaders in our organization? How are we preparing them to become leaders and equipping them with the skills that they need to do that?” he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider