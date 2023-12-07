Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    News

    White House Blasts University Presidents After Antisemitism Hearing

    By

    Dec 6, 2023
    Kevin Dietsch

    The White House on Wednesday added to the withering criticism elite university presidents face after a contentious congressional hearing on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses.

    It’s “unbelievable” the higher-education officials did not unequivocally condemn “calls for genocide” against Jewish people, the Biden White House said.

    The heads of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania appeared Tuesday on Capitol Hill and were given an intense grilling from lawmakers over the spike in antisemitic incidents at their universities since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Harvard President Dr. Claudine Gay, in particular, has faced calls for her resignation for her performance, which featured a heated back-and-forth with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

