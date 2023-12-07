Santos fans set cars and buses on fire in riots after the Brazilian giants, Pele and Neymar’s club, were relegated from the top flight for the first time in their 111-year history.

Santos relegated after a dramatic last day of the Brazilian season

Riots broke out after the match and fans allegedly set cars on fire.

This HAS to be the time when players show respect and control. Only the captain should approach the referees – Listen everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Santos fans have set cars and buses on fire in the streets after the Brazilian club was relegated for the first time in its 111-year history.

The club, made famous by Pelé, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Fortaleza in the last round of Brazil’s Serie A on Wednesday night.

The defeat saw Santos finish the season in 17th place with 43 points, with the club finishing in the fourth and final relegation place.

Santos had started the final round of matches in 15th place, but fell to the relegation places after Vasco da Gama and Bahia won on the final day.

Vasco da Gama claimed a late 2-1 victory over Bragantino, while Bahia claimed a surprise 4-1 victory against title-chasing Atlético Mineiro.

Images showed burning cars in the streets and smoke rising into the sky.

Santos FC, made famous by the late Pelé, was relegated from the Brazilian Serie A today for the first time in its 111-year history. The fans have not taken it particularly well pic.twitter.com/KNQDwGCYKw — Tears in La Bombonera (@BomboneraTears) December 7, 2023

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fortaleza’s Lucero scored an injury-time winner against Santos to seal their fate, with the club finishing one point from safety after five games without a win.

Santos had been one of only three teams not to be relegated from the Brazilian top flight, along with Sao Paulo and Flamengo.

The fans reacted with fury to the relegation at the club’s Vila Belmiro stadium.

Videos revealed that fans of the eight-time Brazilian champions had set cars and buses on fire in the streets around the ground.

Brazilian reports have claimed that Santos striker Stiven Mendoza saw his car destroyed after the vehicle was set on fire.

Footage showed smoke rising into the sky amid fan unrest.

A banner inside the stadium also reflected the fans’ anger with the message ‘In second place, sometimes. In the second, never.’

Fans were also seen crying in their seats as the three-time Copa Libertadores winners were relegated to the second tier.

Santos became one of the best-known clubs in the world after Pelé led them to six Brazilian titles.

Neymar is among the stars who emerged at Santos before triumphing at Barcelona and PSG

Santos had become one of the most famous clubs in world football thanks to the exploits of Pelé.

Pelé, who died last year at the age of 82, led the club to 10 state titles and six Brazilian titles during the 1950s and 1960s.

He led the club to successive Copa Libertadores titles in 1962 and 1963, while the club lifted the Intercontinental Cup in both years.

Neymar is among the Brazilian stars to have started their career at Santos, with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo among those to recently emerge at the club.