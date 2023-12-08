The YouTube pilot convicted of crashing his plane for views says he’ll keep flying ‘before and after I serve my time in federal prison’

Trevor Jacob in his new video, “I Got My Pilots License Back! But Going To Prison…”

A YouTuber convicted after intentionally crashing his plane says he’ll keep flying before and after his time in prison. The FAA gave Trevor Jacob a temporary pilot certificate, allowing him to fly until he has to report to prison.FAA regulations let any pilot reapply for a license a year after it was revoked, except in cases with drug offenses.

The YouTuber pilot who was convicted after he intentionally crashed his plane for views says he’ll keep flying “before and after I serve my time in federal prison.”

“I should be seeing my physical pilots license very soon,” Jacob said in an email to Business Insider. “But I am definitely licensed and approved to fly by the FAA.”

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Business Insider that it granted Trevor Jacob — a pro snowboarder, pilot, and extreme sports enthusiast whose stunts have earned him 143,000 YouTube followers — a temporary pilot certificate, even though he was sentenced to six months in prison earlier this week for his 2021 stunt.

Jacob’s temporary pilot certificate allows him to legally fly a plane for 120 days while his application for a permanent license is considered, the FAA told Business Insider.

And because Jacob isn’t required to report to prison until the end of January, according to a court filing in the Central District of California, that gives him ample time to take to the skies once again.

“The gift of the sky is something I forever crave and am beyond grateful I have the opportunity to do,” Jacob said. “I’m actually flying later today. I fly and skydive almost everyday, and will continue to do so before and after I serve my time in Federal Prison.”

Jacob posted a video on his YouTube channel this week showing him flying a plane, with the title “I Got My Pilots License Back! But Going To Prison…”

The FAA first revoked Jacob’s license in April 2022 after an investigation found that he had “demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so [he] could record the footage of the crash.”

But despite Jacob’s license revocation and later conviction, the FAA told Business Insider that its regulations allow a pilot to reapply for their license just a year after it was taken away, unless a drug offense was involved.

“The FAA has been nothing but extremely understanding and helpful with this process which I am beyond grateful for,” Jacob said.

Jacob crashed his plane in 2021, parachuting himself to the ground and visiting the scene of the crash while recording the entire saga for a YouTube video he titled “I Crashed My Airplane.”

He pleaded guilty in June to one count of destroying and concealing evidence with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation; prosecutors allege he removed the plane wreckage so investigators couldn’t find it.

Federal prosecutors say Jacob did the stunt to seal a sponsorship deal promoting a wallet company on his channel.

“This has been a hell of a ride and a massive learning lesson,” Jacob continued. “Grateful it did not turn out any worse. I think Judge Walter made the right call to prevent others from thinking about doing similar.”

