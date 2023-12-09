The birth certificate for London, the newborn daughter of Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, reveals that she has TWO middle names and was born on their second wedding anniversary.

<!–

The birth certificate of Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum’s newborn daughter has been revealed, three weeks after they announced the birth of their second child.

In documents filed with the Los Angeles County Vital Records Office, obtained by The explosionthe couple’s daughter’s full name is listed as London Marilyn Hilton Reum.

The birth certificate also confirms that he was born on November 11, 2023 at 11:43 am at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The baby’s birth weight and height were not listed on the document.

London’s birthday coincides with the lovebirds’ second wedding anniversary, and just ten months after her older brother, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, was born on January 16.

Both London and Phoenix came into the world via surrogate, and Hilton and Reum, both 42, kept both pregnancies a secret, even from family and friends.

While Hilton revealed London’s name and gender last month, she has yet to release any photos of her baby.

The unusual nickname is no surprise, since she decided on her name 10 years ago.

Speaking on a live chat episode of her podcast in March, she joked that she would have chosen the name London if she ever had a daughter more than a decade ago.

‘I’m so excited that Phoenix will have a little sister one day, named London. It’s my favorite city and I always wanted to call my daughter London,” she said.

‘In fact, I had chosen that name for a long time, probably more than 10 years. I always wanted London. “I love that name for my daughter,” she added.

He also told Ellen DeGeneres on her show back in 2022 that he had his daughter’s name planned.

She explained: “The girl will be called London Marilyn Hilton Reum.”

“Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound nice together.”

Paris also wanted to keep the city theme going with her kids, since her son was named after Phoenix in Arizona.

He previously said: “It was difficult to choose (Phoenix) because a lot of the cities I like just wouldn’t sound right as a name.”

‘Just as Ibiza would be so strange as a name for boys, Vegas would be strange. It’s hard to find a cool city name for a boy. Besides London, (because) that works for both of us,” she said.