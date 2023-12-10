Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    News

    University of Pennsylvania President Steps Down Over Antisemitism Testimony Scandal

    By

    Dec 10, 2023 , , , , , ,
    University of Pennsylvania President Steps Down Over Antisemitism Testimony Scandal

    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned after refusing to state unequivocally during congressional testimony earlier this week if calls on campus for a genocide of the Jewish people would violate the institution’s code of conduct.

    Magill’s ouster comes five days after she appeared Dec. 5 before the House Education and Workforce Committee, where lawmakers questioned her, along with the presidents of MIT and Harvard, Sally Kornbluth and Claudine Gay, about a recent rise in reports of antisemitic incidents at or near their schools.

    Scott L. Bok, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, issued a statement saying that she had “voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    France detains dozens of suspects in largest child sex crime crackdown

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    WATCH: Video Shows Wild Gunfight Between Teenager and Houston Cops on Freeway

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    NJ Man Who Went Viral for Racist Rant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

    Dec 10, 2023

    You missed

    News

    France detains dozens of suspects in largest child sex crime crackdown

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    WATCH: Video Shows Wild Gunfight Between Teenager and Houston Cops on Freeway

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    NJ Man Who Went Viral for Racist Rant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

    Dec 10, 2023
    News

    UPenn president Liz Magill RESIGNS after disastrous anti-Semitism hearing where she refused to condemn campus protests calling for Jewish genocide

    Dec 10, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy