University of Pennsylvania President Steps Down Over Antisemitism Testimony Scandal

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned after refusing to state unequivocally during congressional testimony earlier this week if calls on campus for a genocide of the Jewish people would violate the institution’s code of conduct.

Magill’s ouster comes five days after she appeared Dec. 5 before the House Education and Workforce Committee, where lawmakers questioned her, along with the presidents of MIT and Harvard, Sally Kornbluth and Claudine Gay, about a recent rise in reports of antisemitic incidents at or near their schools.

Scott L. Bok, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, issued a statement saying that she had “voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania.”

