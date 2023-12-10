Sun. Dec 10th, 2023

    Cops Home in on Mystery Man in Texas Cheerleader’s Slaying

    Police in the small town of Edna, Texas, say an unidentified man with a tattoo behind his ear may have something to do with—or know something about—the savage murder of a 16-year-old cheerleader in her own home this week.

    The murder of Lizbeth Medina, just hours before she was due to appear with her cheer squad in the town’s Christmas parade, has left the community shellshocked, and police have been tightlipped about the case.

    Medina’s mother, Jacquelin, told local media she’d come home Tuesday and found her teenage daughter dead in the bathtub of their apartment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

