Patrick O’Neal is seen for the first time since the passing of his father Ryan O’Neal as he leaves the late screen icon’s home in Los Angeles.

Patrick O’Neal was seen for the first time since the passing of his father Ryan O’Neal.

The sportscaster, 56, was seen without shoes when he briefly stepped out and stood in the driveway of the late actor’s Los Angeles home on Saturday.

The day before, she had taken to social media to announce the tragic news that the Love Story star had passed away at the age of 82.

The Wild Hogs vet donned a plain white t-shirt and navy blue printed shorts, as well as black ankle-high socks.

In her Instagram post shared on Friday, she confirmed that the ‘Hollywood legend’ had ‘passed away peacefully’ while surrounded by her ‘beloved team’.

Patrick began his post by writing, “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to say, but here we go.”

“My father passed away peacefully today, with his loving team at his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” she continued.

She shared a series of posts gushing about the many accomplishments her father had accomplished in his decades-long career and “incredible life.”

Patrick is one of Ryan’s four surviving children. In addition to Patrick, the late actor was also the father of his daughter Tatum, as well as his sons Griffin and Redmond.

He shared his daughter Tatum and son Griffin with his first wife, Joanna Moore.

He shared Patrick with his second wife, Leigh Taylor-Young.

Ryan shared his youngest son, Redmond, with the late Charlie’s Angels star Farrah Fawcett.

Following Patrick’s post, Tatum paid tribute and shared a statement with People reacting to the news of his father’s death.

In his Instagram post shared on Friday, he confirmed that his father, the ‘Hollywood legend’ had ‘passed away peacefully’ while surrounded by his ‘beloved team’ on Friday; seen in May 2022 with Hart Bochner on the far right

Following Patrick’s post, Tatum paid tribute and shared a statement with People reacting to the news of his father’s death; seen in April 2023

“I feel very sad about the death of my father,” he said. ‘He meant everything to me.

“I loved him very much and I know he loved me too,” she continued.

“I will miss him forever and feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms,” ​​she added.

The father-daughter duo had previously experienced a tense and difficult relationship marked by long periods of estrangement.