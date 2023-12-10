Wild video shows monster tornado barreling through Tennessee and causing huge EXPLOSION – with many feared dead after twisters ripped across Kentucky and Mississippi, trashing homes, tossing cars, downing power lines

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Wild video posted on social media showed multiple tornadoes hitting the South on Saturday, with watches still in effect in several states amid a stormy weekend.

People saw tornadoes in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee throughout Saturday, and those states and Alabama are under tornado watches for part of the rest of the day.

Several municipalities reported injuries, roofs were ripped off homes and thousands of people were left without power in Tennessee on Saturday as a series of severe storms hit the state.

Several people posted videos of the tornadoes across the South on social media, including an X-rated poster that saw a tornado from a wrestling school in Madison.

A man in Clarksville inspected the damage that had occurred to his home and said they had heard that people had been confirmed dead. At least one journalist He said the county has confirmed multiple deaths.

“We are safe, but there are confirmed deaths and lives destroyed forever… my friend lost his house… he passed by our house and went straight to my friend’s house,” Vincent Welshman wrote.

In North Rutherford, a man surveying debris said the tornadoes had destroyed a park and a fire department.

A reporter in Clarksville documented how the chaos had spread to multiple homes, businesses and a Pizza Hut parking lot.

Clarksville police and firefighters responded to multiple reports of damage in the northern part of the city, which is located north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line.

Photos posted by the local fire department on social media showed damaged homes with debris scattered on lawns, a tractor-trailer overturned on its side on a road and insulation ripped from building walls.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down around 2 p.m. The statement said no injuries or missing persons were confirmed, but that searches were continuing in the area.

A shelter was set up at a local high school.

Residents were asked to stay home while first responders assessed the situation. In a briefing shared on social media, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said there was extensive damage.

‘So please, if you need help, call 911 and help will be on the way immediately. But if you can, stay home. Don’t go out on the roads. “Our first responders need time and space,” he said.

Car is buried under debris on Main Street after tornado hits Hendersonville

Downed power pole and damaged homes after possible tornado in Clarksville

Tornado damage in a Clarksville, Tennessee neighborhood

Weakley County in Tennessee, about 110 miles northwest of Nashville, reported “several” injuries.

Several counties in several states are under a tornado watch throughout Saturday night.

Clarksville city spokesman Jimmy Settle said in an email that he had no further information on the number of structures damaged or possible injuries.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee and said it planned to survey an area where a tornado apparently struck in Kentucky.

About 85,000 electric customers were without power in Tennessee Saturday night, according to PowerOutage.us.

Damage to homes and downed power lines were also reported in Kentucky counties.

Thousands of people have already been left without electricity, according to Clima.com.

Several counties in Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama are under a tornado watch for part of the rest of the night.

A large swath of the eastern United States was expected to be hit by “severe” storms as gale-force winds, torrential rain and snow arrived over the weekend.

Clarksville woman posts video as tornado moves toward her city

Several houses are destroyed and others have been injured by the storms.

Tornado wreaks havoc on backyard in Tennessee

Multi-hazard alerts are already in place in several states, and 1,200 miles from the Gulf Coast to the Canadian border are expected to be affected by severe weather.

Winds up to 60 mph could disrupt air travel, while snow and ice could cause more travel chaos Monday morning.

The storm began brewing Friday night, harnessing leftover energy from a deadly “atmospheric river” earlier this week that left at least two people dead in the Pacific Northwest.

It will grow in strength and expand through Saturday, with wetter and windier weather felt Sunday through Monday before falling temperatures can turn precipitation to snow.

Strong winds could down trees, disrupt flights and cause power outages when they blow across New England on Sunday.

The storm is expected to reach peak strength in the afternoon as it envelops much of the east, with considerable gusts compared to Saturday, where gales will be more concentrated in the south.

On Sunday night, winds could gust up to 60 mph in New England and coastal areas of New York and New Jersey.

The public has been warned to secure any outdoor Christmas decorations, while those traveling by plane could face delays or cancellations.

“Strong winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service said.

‘Tree branches could fall and cause some power outages. Take extra care when driving, especially if you drive a high-profile vehicle.

Nearly all parts of the eastern U.S. will be hit by heavy rain, with some areas soaked by up to three inches.

Forecasters warned that flash flooding is likely, with parts along the East Coast expected to be drenched by at least an inch of rain.

Showers are expected to begin in the Midwest and Mississippi Valley before spreading eastward.

Rain is expected to begin accumulating starting Saturday and continuing into Sunday, possibly impacting some NFL games in Maryland and New Jersey.

A heat wave that began in the northern tier will spread across the east, bringing temperatures to 20-30 or more above average, meaning most precipitation is likely to fall as rain.