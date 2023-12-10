GOP presidential candidates share stories of family and faith. Offstage, their sharp edges reemerged

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A trio of Republican presidential candidates shared stories of family and faith before hundreds of voters in northwest Iowa on Saturday, in pleasant one-on-one conversations with their hosts shortly after the campaign’s final contentious debate. But offstage at a small Christian college in Sioux Center, the rivals’ sharp edges resurfaced.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy relied on their families to remember their origin stories, without other candidates interrupting, at the event held in a rural corner and conservative from a state that holds the first race on the electoral calendar in about a month.

DeSantis and Ramaswamy later attacked Haley, a further sign that her opponents see her as a growing threat in the 2024 race, where former President Donald Trump, who did not attend the event, is the favorite in Republican polls in across the country and in Iowa, where the caucuses are scheduled for January 15.

After DeSantis’ time with the moderators, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and his wife, Lynette, returned to a recurring campaign theme: Haley’s campaign is funded by liberal Democrats and Wall Street donors and she is “taking positions that are more acceptable to those.” friends.”

Ramaswamy told reporters that his criticism of Haley in Wednesday night’s debate was intended to illustrate the “deep ideological divide” in the Republican Party. He said he himself was being unfairly criticized for targeting Haley, the only woman in the race.

“It’s part of a double standard that people in this country are fed up with when it comes to identity politics,” he said. “The good news is that I won’t let them get away with this.”

Haley did not speak to the media after her appearance.

Steve Rehder, 59, was relieved to hear from the candidates without the “crossfire.” He said he is deciding between supporting Haley or DeSantis, but that he “really likes” Haley and her debate performance.

“The way she had to stand while they attacked her in the last debate. I know she just wanted to get even with the guy, but she stayed there,” the Hawarden rancher said.

On stage, before about 750 people, including many Dordt University students, each candidate spoke about faith, family and politics.

DeSantis was accompanied by his wife, Casey. Haley was sitting with her 25-year-old daughter Rena. Ramaswamy brought his 3-year-old son Karthik.

Feenstra said it was a unique opportunity for people to hear the candidates’ principles and positions, unlike debates that left little time for real responses from the candidates due to infighting and disputes.

Feenstra said he could endorse him in the race, but hasn’t done so yet.

“I want them to make their own decision based on what they hear,” he told reporters. “They can make that decision on their own without any politician telling them this is what has to happen.”

All three candidates will make stops in Iowa throughout the weekend as pressure mounts for an attention-grabbing performance in the caucuses.

As for the absent Trump, “I’d love to hear his stance on faith and family,” Feenstra said. “I think that would be very important for northwest Iowa and all of Iowa.”

Rehder agreed, saying it was admirable that the candidates came to Sioux County and shared its religious values. While Trump was “the right person at the right time” and a great president, Rehder said, he “needs to shut his mouth.”

“I don’t know how I would handle this kind of environment,” Rehder said of the “faith and family” event. “But maybe it should be here so we can see that part.”