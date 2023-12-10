At DC roast, Joe Manchin jokes he could be the slightly younger president America needs

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

WASHINGTON– WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin used a weekend barbecue in Washington to tease a possible third-party bid for the White House, joking that the nation could use someone a little younger than the leading contenders.

Speaking Saturday night at the Gridiron Club’s winter dinner, Manchin said the country could benefit from a younger leader than President Joe Biden or the GOP’s 2024 front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

“With all due respect, the president is 81 years old. Donald Trump is 77,” said Machin, a West Virginia Democrat who announced last month that he would not run for re-election in 2024. “I truly believe the American people are ready to pass”. he carries the torch to a new generation, someone younger. I would say maybe someone close to 76 who doesn’t look over 70.”

The outgoing legislator is 76 years old.

Manchin previously indicated he could launch a White House bid, saying in an NBC “Meet the Press” interview in November that he would “absolutely” consider running for president. Some Democrats have expressed concern that a run by centrist Manchin as an independent could reduce Biden’s support and pave the way for Trump to win a second term in the White House.

The annual Washington dinner of the Gridiron Club and Foundation, whose history dates back to 1885, features songs and speeches by Democrats, Republicans and journalists who are expected to “burn” but “not burn” the capital’s political elite.

In his comments, Manchin also mocked the idea that he could be a spoiler if he decides to run.

“I’ve heard it all. “You all heard it all,” Manchin said. “Most of you probably told me that. They say my candidacy would throw the election to Trump. Others say my candidacy could help Biden. Hell, I’m trying to figure out how it would help me.”

Manchin also used humor to offer a defense of the political organization No Labels, a group with which Manchin has long had ties and is considering running a third-party slate for the White House. Supporters of Manchin and another outgoing senator, Republican Mitt Romney of Utah, have launched an effort to encourage the pair to seek the No Labels nomination.

“You might think that No Labels is the cause of all the problems we have in Washington,” Manchin said. “How did you end up with so many classified documents at Mar-a-Lago? It was No Labels.”

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina offered the Republican response during the dinner.