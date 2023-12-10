TRANSFER GOSSIP COLUMN: Man United make City rival Kalvin Phillips top transfer target, Newcastle identify Nick Pope’s replacement and League One wonderkid is in Real Madrid’s sights

Man United have reportedly identified Kalvin Phillips as a January transfer target

Meanwhile, Newcastle have identified a replacement for the injured Nick Pope.

United are three points behind City…a league table can LIE. There are chasms between them. everything is beginning

Kalvin Phillips’ future remains one of the main talking points as the January transfer window approaches.

On Friday afternoon, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that he “finds it hard to see” the former Leeds midfielder in his vision of the club.

This has put several clubs on red alert ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, as they eye a possible move for the England international.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are still dealing with the shoulder injury suffered by Nick Pope and appear to have found a potential replacement in the Premier League.

Here, sport mail explains the most important transfer rumors of Sunday.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is closing in on a possible move away from the treble winners

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer transfer for Phillips

Manchester United make City rival Kalvin Phillips their top transfer target; However, the Red Devils are more likely to launch a move in the summer window. (Sun)

Newcastle are eyeing Crystal Palace stopper Sam Johnstone as they step up their search for a replacement for the injured Nick Pope. (daily star)

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, and Barcelona are now looking for a different type of midfielder. (Football London)

Reading star Caylan Vickers is set for a potential move to join Jude Bellingham at Spain’s Real Madrid. The 18-year-old is valued at £1million. (Sun)

Bayern Munich have made Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo their top transfer target, and Thomas Tuchel has already had a phone call with the Uruguayan. (Sky Germany)

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil is a big admirer of Burnley captain Josh Brownhill, who is in the middle of a contract dispute at Turf Moor. (Mirror)

Everton have rejected an offer from Tottenham to modify the terms of a £10m deal for former England midfielder Dele Alli, 27, to Goodison Park in January 2022.The Times: subscription required)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could go on the market in the January window (daily star)

Manchester City want Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan in the January window, however, Pep Guardiola’s side will have to shell out £50million for the youngster. (daily star)