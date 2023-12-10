Princess Diana’s Brother Accuses BBC of Fresh ‘Cover-Up’ Over Martin Bashir

Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Diana’s brother calls out BBC ‘cover-up of the cover-up’

Princess Diana’s brother has said he believes senior individuals at the BBC are conducting a fresh “cover up” at the corporation concerning who knew what in the wake of Martin Bashir’s controversial 1995 interview with the princess. In an interview with the BBC show Broadcasting House on Sunday, Earl Charles Spencer said he believed that the senior executives conspired with Bashir even after 2020.

