Travis Kelce leaves the Chiefs team hotel as Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City to cheer him on at Arrowhead Stadium in a must-win game against Buffalo Bills

Travis Kelce has been photographed leaving the Kansas City Chiefs team hotel ahead of his team’s game against the Bills, with his girlfriend Taylor Swift flying in to cheer him on.

Swift’s private jet left New Jersey early Sunday morning and landed in Kansas City for what will be his first game at Arrowhead Stadium since October.

Her security used umbrellas to hide her from view as she exited her private jet. It’s unclear how long she will stay with Travis, but on Wednesday, December 13, she will turn 34.

And there have been reports that Travis is planning a celebration for her.

Last week, he flew to Green Bay to watch the Chiefs lose for the first time against the Packers.

Travis Kelce photographed leaving the Kansas City Chiefs team hotel before Sunday’s game

Kelce was photographed moments after her girlfriend Taylor Swift landed in Kansas City for the game.

Swift’s security team shielded her with umbrellas as she exited her private jet in Kansas City.

It’s unclear how long Swift will be in Kansas City, but she will turn 34 on Wednesday.

Kelce and his team are under pressure to win again on Sunday afternoon.

And Kelce is desperate for his team to win again after a recent dip in form.

The last time Swift was in Arrowhead, Kelce played brilliantly as the Chiefs beat the Chargers 31-17 to bring their record to 6-1 for the season.

But since then, Kelce and the Chiefs have lost three of their last five in a run of form that is starting to cause concern among last season’s Super Bowl winners.

This week, Swift addressed the attention she receives at NFL games when cheering on her boyfriend.

Speaking to TIME, he said: “I don’t know how they know which suite I’m in.

“There’s a camera about half a mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you on the feed, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.

‘I’m just there to support Travis. I’m not aware of whether they are showing me too much and bothering some parents, Brads and Chads.

Meanwhile, Kelce discussed the Packers’ loss to his brother Jason on the midweek episode of New Heights.

Swift’s security removed her bags from the plane moments after it landed.

The singer was last at Arrowhead Stadium in October to watch the Chiefs beat the Chargers.

“I take my hat off to the Packers, they executed better than us,” he admitted. ‘We were in the game, from start to finish. It didn’t end the way we wanted, but we still had a chance to tie it at the end and go into overtime.

‘But on two possessions in the first half, the Packers did a great job controlling the clock. But I thought we played pretty well.

“In terms of moving the ball, we had a 13-play drive and a 14-play drive, both ended in points but we ducked at the five-yard line and had to settle for a field goal, that’s the difference between 14 -6. and 14-14 entering the third quarter.

“There will be times in the year where you will be challenged more than ever and I think you have to be able to grow through that.” And that goes back to what you guys are talking about in Philadelphia, in terms of culture.

“I’m not worried about how everyone played, I think we have a lot of great character kids in this building that don’t give a damn and want their shit fixed.” And we will fix it. That has never been a doubt in my mind.

“I’m excited to get back to practice tomorrow. I’m ready to bring the juice, bring the energy and help establish the culture that we have.”