Police chase ends in shootout that leaves 2 officers, suspect wounded

PHILADELPHIA — A police chase for a suspected gunman ended in a shootout that left two officers and a suspect wounded, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday, acting city Police Commissioner John Stanford said, after officers responded to reports of shots fired and saw a pickup truck believed to have been involved in that shooting. Offers tried to stop the truck, but the driver fled.

Officers soon saw the truck again and the chase ended when the driver rammed a police car. He then went outside and began shooting at police, Stanford said.

Four officers returned fire and hit the man at least once. They took him to a hospital and operated on him, and he was in critical condition.

One officer received a head wound while another was shot in the leg and face. Both were in stable condition and their injuries were not considered life-threatening. Stanford said one of the wounded officers had been wounded in an earlier shooting, but did not immediately disclose additional details.

The names of the officers and the alleged shooter were not immediately released. No other injuries were reported in the chase or the shooting.