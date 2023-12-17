House Republican Defends Laying Hands on MTG: ‘The Power of Touch’

Brian Snyder/Reuters

One of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) home-state colleagues took to the airwaves to issue an apology Thursday for an incident in which the Georgia congresswoman alleges he got “physical” with her—though he continues to maintain that his actions were meant as a friendly gesture.

CNN reported earlier this month that Greene took issue with an incident in which Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) grabbed her by the shoulder and lightly shook her during a contentious meeting about Greene’s resolution to censor Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Greene, for her part, confirmed to the network that a “serious” incident occurred but did not elaborate.

Read more at The Daily Beast.