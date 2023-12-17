Comedian Kenny DeForest dies aged 37 after horror e-bike crash in NYC following failed skull surgery for a brain bleed

The comedian’s death remains under investigation after initial reports that he died in a hit-and-run turned out to be false.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Beloved comedian Kenny DeForest tragically died Wednesday less than a week after being hospitalized following a horrific accident in Brooklyn. He was 37 years old.

According to a GoFundMe On the page created by DeForest’s friends, the comedian was riding his electric bike when the accident occurred. He died at Kings County Hospital.

Doctors tried to relieve the pressure on his brain by removing a piece of his skull, but the surgery was unsuccessful. The money raised will go to help his family pay for medical expenses.

Deadline reports that the accident occurred in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. Friends and family initially believed DeForest died as a result of his bicycle being hit by another car, but the EMS report does not refer to another vehicle being involved.

‘We learned more information today from an EMS report. Kenny was on an electric bike and crashed. I spoke to traffic wardens in the area today and am still seeking more information. There is no police report because it was not a hit-and-run as initially understood,” his friend Ryan Beck told the website.

‘He was a tremendous person and comedian. “All of us in the New York comedy scene are truly devastated,” Beck added.

DeForest was best known to the general public thanks to his appearances on the late-night comedy circuit, including stand-up comedy on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In 2020, DeForest went viral when he told a story about Dave Chappelle appearing at a concert at Brooklyn’s Knitting Factory and discussing police brutality against people of color with the audience.

The official Late Nigh with Seth Meyers Twitter account paid tribute to DeForest with this message

DeForest was best known to the general public thanks to his appearances on the late-night comedy circuit, including stand-up comedy on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Originally from Springfield, Missouri, DeForest recently announced a series of shows in his home state on his Facebook page. In high school and college, DeForest was known as a basketball star.

In 2015, Comedy Central named him one of the “funniest people to watch.” That same year, Brooklyn magazine named him one of the 50 funniest people in Brooklyn.

‘Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically and too young. “His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out,” reads a touching tribute on X’s official Late Night with Seth Meyers page.

‘As you can see from his late night debut on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just being edgy, always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we don’t get to see what he comes up with next.

The accident happened here, along Sterling Place, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. the cause remains under investigation

At the time of writing, DeForest’s crowdfunding page has raised nearly $180,000. Among those who have donated are movie star Kristen Bell, as well as Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata and comedian Tim Dillon.

In 2020, DeForest went viral when he told a story about Dave Chappelle appearing at a concert at Brooklyn’s Knitting Factory and discussing police brutality against people of color with the audience.

Adam Conover, the creator of Adam Ruins Everything, paid tribute to DeForest writing on Instagram that the comedian was “one of the funniest and most beloved comics any of us knew.”

Conover directed his followers to watch DeForest’s video. recent comedy specialtitled Don’t You Know Who I Am?, which came out on YouTube in September.

“What I wouldn’t give for one more car ride together, taking turns playing songs for each other, me making fun of him for being too hippie and young and him making fun of me for being too bitter and old. Just look at that smile. Never I will forget you, Kenny Deforest,” wrote fellow comedian James Fritz.

‘Kenny DeForest was always a clown. A bright light. You will be missed,’