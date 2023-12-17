America’s historic UFO bill crash lands: Law that would’ve forced government to hand over records of mystery craft loses key parts as Congress passes it

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

US representatives were left outraged in the Senate after Congress removed two critical provisions from the long-awaited UAP Disclosure Act.

The legislation passed Thursday alongside the annual defense spending bill was designed to require the government to disclose records about “technologies of unknown origin and non-human intelligence.”

However, Congress pulled the plug on a review board to examine each case and grant the federal government “imminent domain” rights to seize all recovered “non-human technology” currently held by private entities such as defense contractors.

The changes will also mean that the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies will be able to determine for themselves what information about these mysterious sightings is revealed and what is kept secret from ordinary Americans and Congress.

‘They scammed us. We are completely soaked. They took out all the parts,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, one of the lawmakers behind the law.

The Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure Act of 2023 passed the Senate in July, but needed full congressional approval to be part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2024.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the provision into law, which requires Any records that have not yet been officially released must be made public within 25 years of their creation, unless the president determines they must remain classified for national security reasons.

And although the amendment received the green light, it did not remain as it was initially written.

In addition to eliminating parts of the law, Congress added a long list of exemptions for records disclosure.

The government can hide information if it considers it a threat to national defense, it would reveal national intelligence or federal agents, or how intelligence is collected.

The amendment now states that the Department of Defense is ordered to declassify “records relating to publicly known sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena that do not reveal sources, methods, or otherwise compromise the national security of the United States.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (L) and Rep. Tim Burchett (R) have defended the bill that aimed to provide transparency about what the government knows about the mysterious sightings.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who sponsored the bill, said The New York Times: ‘It is truly a scandal that the House has not worked with us to adopt our proposal for a review board.

“This means that the declassification of UAP records will largely rely on the same entities that have blocked and obfuscated their disclosure for decades.”

He The original text of the bill stated that President Joe Biden would have 90 days to appoint a nine-person Review Board responsible for investigating each record and determining whether they are considered UAPs that should be released to the public.

Any government agency that possesses such records must provide paper and digital copies to the board, which has 180 days to investigate and 14 days to publish its findings.

Last November, Daniel Sheehan, the Harvard-educated lawyer who represented former UFO whistleblower Luis Elizondo, told DailyMail.com that new UFO whistleblowers trust the Senate intelligence committee more than the UFO office. of the Pentagon, the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). then led by former CIA physicist Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick (above)

Schumer spoke before the Senate before final passage to criticize Republicans for rejecting the legislation.

Rumors were swirling on Capital Hill that several House Republicans were working in the shadows to filibuster the bill.

Speaking on Dec. 5, Schumer said Republicans are trying to “kill a common-sense, bipartisan measure” and prevent Americans from accessing records on a topic of “intense curiosity.”

‘The measure that I defended with the senator [Mike] The rounds would create a board, just like we did with the [John F Kennedy] murder records, to work on declassifying many government records on UAP,” he said earlier this month.

“This model has been a great success for decades.”

“It should be used again with UAPs, but once again, House Republicans are willing to eliminate this bipartisan provision.”

Last November, Daniel Sheehan, the Harvard-trained lawyer who represented former UFO whistleblower Luis Elizondo, He told DailyMail.com that new UFO whistleblowers trust the Senate intelligence committee more than the Pentagon’s dedicated UFO office.

“What they were doing is going straight to the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Sheehan told DailyMail.com that month, following breaking news about Pentagon UFO chief Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick’s retirement plans.

‘We know they don’t want to get into Sean’s AARO group. [The Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office] until it is resolved who will take his place,” Sheehan said.

Beck on Capitol Hill, it is unknown why House Republicans are working against the legislation, but some speculate it is because the executive branch is withholding vital information about UFOs, which spans a long period of time. .

The original text of the bill (pictured) stated that President Joe Biden would have 90 days to appoint a nine-person Review Board responsible for investigating each record and determining whether they are considered UAPs that should be released to the public.

But it seemed that Schumer’s speculations were not wrong.

Mike Turner (R-Ohio), Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson ( R-La.), are among those who are behind on the bill.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his X show in late November that Rogers and Turner “have been instructed to violate, in letter and spirit, federal law and conceal the truth about UFOs.”

Carlson later criticized House Speaker Johnson and McConnell for being among those seeking to “shut down [the bill] below.’

David Grusch, a former high-ranking intelligence official who testified under oath about his experience with UAPs, also named Rogers and Turner during a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

‘Why are you blocking the bill? And it won’t cost much, a couple [of] Millions a year at most, you know, for the panel, which is like vaporware in US government parlance, right? Grusch said during the podcast.

Schumer’s design was intended to give the president more power over what is declassified, but that power now falls to individual government entities, military branches and intelligence agencies.

“We are lacking oversight opportunities and are not fulfilling our responsibilities,” Rounds said.