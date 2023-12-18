The singer from the nineties who achieved the number one hit at Christmas with his version of an iconic song returns to music after more than 20 years away from pop.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nineties singer Gary Jules will return to music after more than two decades away.

The musician, 54, scored a huge Christmas hit in 2003 when he released a cover of the song Mad World for inclusion on the soundtrack of the film Donny Darko.

Originally released by pop rock duo Tears for Fears in 1982, Gary stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks in 2003, with the song being the UK Christmas number one that year.

He is now set to release a 20th anniversary edition of Mad World, as well as an EP, after taking a step back from the music industry over the past two decades to focus on family life.

He said in a statement: “There has been so much widespread loss these past few years, so much illness and isolation, so much violent and dramatic upheaval in the world and in people’s personal lives, including both my family and myself.”

Nineties singer Gary Jules will return to music after more than two decades away.

He is now set to release a 20th anniversary edition of Mad World, as well as an EP, after taking a step back from the music industry over the past two decades to focus on family life (pictured in 2004).

‘I feel that stories and music, and specifically live music (people coming together to listen to stories and reflect) are key to healing humanity, allowing us to remember ourselves.

‘For me, as a performer and storyteller, it is important to return to my part of remembering and healing.

‘That’s why we’re making this series of very intimate live studio albums: The Alive! in the Los Angeles series: sharing stories and experiences in an intimate and authentic setting, person to person.’

He continued: ‘For me, Mad World was the obvious place to start. I have always felt like the lucky guardian of something much bigger than any one person, something of real value that belongs to everyone and no one.

‘I feel a deep responsibility to perform it (and experience it) live, in front of real people, with all the danger and imperfection front and center.

‘The song gives people permission to reflect, sit in the chaos, loss, change and (hopefully) find beauty and community in the midst of isolation. I feel it too every time I sing it, even 20 years later.’

The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan was expected to be this year’s Christmas number one with his festive track Fairytale Of New York as fans rushed to stream it following his death last month.

Shane died “peacefully” in the early morning hours of November 30 after battling a brain illness for eight years.

Originally released by pop rock duo Tears for Fears in 1982, Gary stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks in 2003 (LR: Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears pictured in 1984)

He had viral encephalitis and was released from the hospital in early November.

Following Shane’s death, fans hoped his festive track Fairytale Of New York would finally top the charts, but it could now be lost thanks to a new charity entry.

A group of TikTok stars formed a group called The Creator Universe and recorded a cover of Wizard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.

All profits raised will be donated to the Trussell Trust, which works to end hunger and poverty in the UK.

The track entered the festive chart race as a surprise entry, just a week before number one is announced.

The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan was expected to be this year’s Christmas number one with his festive song Fairytale Of New York as fans rushed to stream it following his death last month.

Pogues frontman Shane died aged 65 from pneumonia on November 30 after months of poor health (pictured in 2014).

In recent days the song has also become the bookmakers’ favorite to reach first place, with odds of 4-6, while The Pogues remain in second place at 11-8, according to Coral.

Despite being a musical staple of the festive season, MacGowan’s beloved tune, first released in 1982, never topped the official singles chart. It reached number two in 1987, surpassed by Always On My Mind by the Pet Shop Boys.

But since his death was announced, the song has been sweeping the charts and could finally be crowned number one.

The company Official Charts, which compiles the official UK Top 40, wrote on x/Twitter today: ‘A #XmasNo1 favourite? Festive classic Fairytale Of New York has never topped the charts, but fans of The @poguesofficial are hoping 2023 could be the year, as a tribute to the late Shane MacGowan.