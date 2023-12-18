Chaos on Australian Christmas flights as largest flood ever hits Far North Queensland with airport closure

<!–

Thousands of Australians have seen their Christmas travel plans thrown into chaos after a major airport was forced to close due to flooding levels not seen in 45 years.

Cairns Airport closed for the second time in four days after more than 600mm of rain flooded far north Queensland following former Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

The popular holiday spot is now “an island” with roads cut off by flooding and hundreds of residents and tourists forced to evacuate.

Many Cairns hotels are being used as evacuation centers for those displaced by the floods.

Cairns Airport will remain closed on Monday morning and the situation will be assessed later in the day.

More heavy rain is forecast to soak the city on Monday.

Cairns Airport was forced to close due to severe flooding, with extraordinary images showing several planes submerged in a rising torrent on the runway

“Cairns is like an island,” Tropical Far North Queensland Tourism chief executive Mark Olsen told the Today programme.

‘Yesterday was definitely a day for the history books, with record rainfall in the basin.

‘Our focus at the moment is keeping the community safe – from Cairns we cannot travel north to our friends in the Douglas Shire, our northern beaches are closed, we are closed on the southbound motorway and both roads to the tablelands They are also cut off at the moment.’

