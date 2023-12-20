Health Ministry publishes cumulative report on health emergencies

NNA – Following up on the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health published today its cumulative emergency report for December 20, 2023,nbsp;indicating that ldquo;as reported from hospitals and up to November 19, 2023, the number of casualties has reached 492, 110 inpatients and 109 for all deaths.rdquo;

It also indicated that the toll for the past day was ldquo;3 casualtynbsp;and 0nbsp;deaths.rdquo;

The report added that ldquo;92% of cases were male, 96% Lebanese, 66% aged between 25 amp; 44,rdquo; adding that ldquo;the most frequent mechanism of injury is: blunt 43%, blast 33%, and chemical exposure 20%.quot;

========R.H.

