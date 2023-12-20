Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Health Ministry publishes cumulative report on health emergencies

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Following up on the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health published today its cumulative emergency report for December 20, 2023,nbsp;indicating that ldquo;as reported from hospitals and up to November 19, 2023, the number of casualties has reached 492, 110 inpatients and 109 for all deaths.rdquo;

    It also indicated that the toll for the past day was ldquo;3 casualtynbsp;and 0nbsp;deaths.rdquo;

    The report added that ldquo;92% of cases were male, 96% Lebanese, 66% aged between 25 amp; 44,rdquo; adding that ldquo;the most frequent mechanism of injury is: blunt 43%, blast 33%, and chemical exposure 20%.quot;

