Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    News

    Jeffrey Epstein Victim Taunts His Associates Ahead of Document Dump

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Jeffrey Epstein Victim Taunts His Associates Ahead of Document Dump

    Shannon Stapleton/reuters

    Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who accused Prince Andrew of rape and received a reputed $14 million from him to settle, celebrated online Wednesday after it was revealed that more than 170 individuals linked to Epstein are due to be publicly named early next year.

    In a post on X, Giuffre appeared to taunt those associates of Epstein whose identities have long been hidden in the sealed documents, writing: “There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years… who’s on the naughty list?”

    Giuffre also thanked the judge responsible for the ruling ordering the unsealing of the documents, Judge Loretta Preska, praising her commitment to truth and justice.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists say early risers have Neanderthal genes

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    ‘No-spend 2024’: Social media has spent years encouraging people to buy more stuff. Now some consumers are pushing back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    GOP rallies around Trump after Colorado judges boot him from 2024 ballot, underlining the difficulty any primary foe has in beating him

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists say early risers have Neanderthal genes

    Dec 21, 2023
    News

    ‘No-spend 2024’: Social media has spent years encouraging people to buy more stuff. Now some consumers are pushing back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    GOP rallies around Trump after Colorado judges boot him from 2024 ballot, underlining the difficulty any primary foe has in beating him

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    ‘House of Villains’: Joel McHale Knew Tiffany Pollard’s Omarosa Rant Was TV Gold

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy