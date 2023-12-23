Bernie Sanders: My Hero of 2023 Is the Trade Union Movement

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

The year 2023 will go down as one of the most difficult times not only in the modern history of America, but in the modern history of the world.

In virtually every sector of society, the state of our nation and the world is in crisis—from climate change, to devastating wars, to our dysfunctional health care system, and to our failure to adequately meet the childcare, educational and retirement needs of our people, the list of issues to be worried about seems endless.

But, in the midst of these challenging times, there is also some very good news that is bringing hope and encouragement to an American working class that has struggled for the last 50 years. And that is the resurgent, revitalized, and growing trade union movement in America.

