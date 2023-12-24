Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    Israeli enemy fires flare bombs at night over border villages adjacent to Blue Line, displacement movement on the rise

    NNAnbsp; – National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the Israeli enemy fired flare bombsnbsp;over the border villages adjacent to the Blue Line last night, adding that enemynbsp;reconnaissance aircrafts flew over the Tyrenbsp;district throughout the night until this morning.

    In the early hours of dawn, the Israeli enemy fired machine gunsnbsp;from its positions adjacent to the town of Aita al-Shaab at itsnbsp;outskirts, NNA correspondent added.

    It is to note that citizens#39; displacement movementnbsp;towards safer areas fromnbsp;southern villages that are exposed to daily aggressionnbsp;is increasing daily, according to the statistics of the Natural Disaster Management Unit in the Tyre District Union. It addednbsp;thatnbsp;the most visited regionnbsp;is the city of Tyre, where there are five approved centers to receive the displaced, constitutingnbsp;of official schools buildings, half of which are used for the displaced and the other for education.

    It is also noteworthynbsp;that the essential needs of thenbsp;displaced continue tonbsp;increase with the heavynbsp;rain and cold climate.

