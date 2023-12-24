Sun. Dec 24th, 2023

    Kevin Spacey Reemerges on Tucker Carlson's Show, Remains In-Character the Entire Time

    Kevin Spacey Reemerges on Tucker Carlson's Show, Remains In-Character the Entire Time

    Kris Connor

    Kevin Spacey made a genre-blurring and logic-defying cameo on Tucker Carlson’s online show on Sunday, remaining in character from his House of Cards role the entire time.

    The 64-year-old expounded on topics ranging from the 2024 presidential election to doing “a line of blow” and hitting “a reindeer with my car.” Spacey attempted a metacommentary on cancel culture and what he depicted as America’s current malaise, amounting to a maximally cursed version of former President Jimmy Carter’s “Crisis of Confidence” speech from 1979.

    In the 7-minute exchange shared by Carlson on X, Spacey delivers a stump speech for a fictional 2024 presidential bid.

