Carol Kirkwood is MARRIED! The BBC Breakfast star, 61, reveals she married divorced police officer Steve Randall, 48, in an “intimate and perfect” ceremony in Buckinghamshire.

Carol Kirkwood has revealed she has married her partner Steve Randall in Buckinghamshire.

The BBC Breakfast weather presenter, 61, got married on Wednesday, but their nuptials were shared with viewers in a post on X on Friday.

She said: ‘It was the most perfect, romantic and intimate wedding. “We are both incredibly happy.”

In photos from her big day, Carol stunned in an off-the-shoulder dress and dramatic skirt as she posed for photos with her husband Steve.

She wrote on social media: ‘Thank you so much for all your lovely messages. We had the most perfect day.

‘It was a small but very romantic and intimate wedding. A day we will never forget. We are full of happiness. It was not a “secret” wedding, just private.

Carol Kirkwood, 61, has revealed she has married her partner Steve Randall, 48, in Buckinghamshire (pictured in January).

The BBC weather presenter got married in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday, but announced her nuptials for the first time to viewers during BBC Breakfast on Friday.

Among those offering their congratulations was former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, who shared a photo of the happy couple on Instagram.

He captioned the post: ‘Congratulations to Carol and Steve. Steve is a very lucky gentleman and Carol is the best of us all.

‘She is kind, attentive, brilliant at her job and a wonderful person. I wish you every happiness in her new life together.’

In May 2022, Carol revealed live on BBC Breakfast that she and Steve, 48, were engaged.

The star was reporting from the Chelsea Flower Show at the time when her co-presenter Sally Nugent jokingly expressed some “concern” for her friend after seeing a ring on her engagement finger.

She said: ‘I’m a little worried about you this morning. I don’t know how you manage to stay standing with that giant rock in your left hand, Carol!’

Carol looked at her hand and replied, ‘Oh, that one? Thanks Sal! It’s quite nice, I committed.’

Sally responded to the happy news by offering “congratulations” on behalf of the entire team, before getting permission to “confirm to the nation”.

The couple first announced their engagement in May 2022, and Carol proudly showed off her diamond ring at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Carol wrote on X to share more snaps from her big day: ‘Thank you so much for all your lovely messages. We had the most perfect day’

She said yes! I think that’s it, Sal. Yes, I committed. We got engaged when we were on vacation. It’s great news and we’re both delighted, so thank you!’

BBC Breakfast co-presenter Jon Kay added: “We’re all delighted, we’re so happy for you Carol, on behalf of the whole team here and everyone watching I’m sure.” Absolutely delighted.

‘You’re looking for a tent spot while you’re in Chelsea, right?’

Carol replied: ‘I’m taking note of all the flowers, Jon. But no, there are no plans for fruit yet.”

Carol spoke further about how Mr Randall popped the question during an interview with Hello magazine in July last year, where she also confirmed his name and said: “It was a beautiful sunny day and we had gone on a picnic with us, and we were Sitting by the river, watching the boats go by.

“I turned to ask, ‘What’s wrong?’ He was on one knee and proposed to me. At first I thought he was joking, but he said, ‘No, no, I’m serious.’ Do you want to marry me?” I said, “Yes!! Of course! ”Aw!’

Carol also revealed that she knew Steve before they started dating, adding: ‘I met Steve when I was 50; We were friends before we had a romantic connection.

“He’s funny, beautiful, and also very kind, thoughtful, and romantic.”

In August last year, during an interview with The Times, Kirkwood recounted how she celebrated her 60th birthday with Randall with a romantic trip to Venice.

He also smiled as he said the couple wanted to take a road trip in a camper.

The star had not revealed Steve’s last name, but recently told Prima magazine that he was “always making me laugh” and described him as “extremely handsome.”

She said: “I don’t want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny – he always makes me laugh.” And also extremely handsome.

“He always makes me a cup of tea in the morning before I go to work, which is very romantic: it’s 2:45 in the morning and he often leaves me a little love note for when I get home from work. That, To me, it’s worth more than a million red roses.

“He is the best thing that has ever happened to me, without a doubt.”

The couple went public in February 2023 by attending the star-studded Radio Times Covers party held at Claridge’s in London, prompting further questions about who Ms Kirkwood was photographed with.

Randall, who lives in Hampshire, separated from his wife of 12 years, Nichola Randall, and mother of his teenage son, in 2017.

His ex-partner posted a message on his Facebook page in June of that year suggesting unrest between the couple: “And now it’s time for me”, which was met with supportive comments from friends, including one who responded: “It’s about time!’

The couple live together in Carol’s £2 million home in a gated community in Berkshire, on the banks of the Thames. They are believed to have moved in together last year.

One resident of the complex told MailOnline: “Steve is a great guy, very friendly and easy to talk to.” You don’t see him and Carol much, but when you do, they like to walk along the Thames.

‘I was visiting Carol all the time and then she moved here last year. They are both down to earth and make a lovely couple.

Another resident said: ‘Steve and Carol are very popular members of this community. Sometimes you see them walking and you can tell that they are both very happy.

“They always have time to chat with us and we are all very happy for them.”

Carol told Prima magazine in 2021 that she and her partner had agreed to keep their relationship private, but gushed that he is “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The presenter was previously married to cricketer Jimmy Kirkwood, but the couple split in 2008 after 18 years of marriage.

Carol previously opened up about her divorce in an interview with Radio Times.

The couple were photographed together in 2021

‘I found myself when I got divorced. I started doing things and thinking: ‘I’m not going to say no, I’m going to say yes.’

‘I’m braver now. I’ve flown with the Red Arrows and jumped out of planes with the Red Devils.

Following her divorce, Carol starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev and opened up about her love life after the breakdown of her marriage.

‘I was married for a long time and I got married very young, so it’s nice to do things that I have the freedom to do now. If I want to go out to the theater or go out to dinner with friends, I have that freedom.’

A year after starring on the show, Carol said she was dating someone, stating, “I’m very happy with the state of my relationship right now.” I am not single. I had just started dating someone, so it was fine, it didn’t matter.’