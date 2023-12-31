Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tuesday, January 2, 2024

    By

    Dec 31, 2023 ,

    11:00 nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Expanded national meeting entitled ldquo;Palestine brings us togetherrdquo;, organized by the civil campaign to support Palestine and the nationrsquo;s issues, taking place at the hall of Martyr President Yasser Arafat – the Embassy of the State of Palestine – Beirut, marking the 59th anniversary of the launch of the Palestinian revolution – the launch of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) in support of the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza, Jerusalem, the West Bank, and southern Lebanon.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Grace Millane’s mother reveals she is ‘serving life’ for daughter’s sickening murder on Tinder date as she receives OBE for charity climbing Kilimanjaro: ‘I will never see my Grace in a wedding dress’

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Darts sensation Luke Littler, 16, reveals what his idol Raymond van Barneveld told him after beating him 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship, after a euphoric crowd sang ‘Walking in to Littler Wonderland’.

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    The golden age of working for Instacart, DoorDash, and other delivery apps is over, workers say

    Dec 31, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Grace Millane’s mother reveals she is ‘serving life’ for daughter’s sickening murder on Tinder date as she receives OBE for charity climbing Kilimanjaro: ‘I will never see my Grace in a wedding dress’

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    Darts sensation Luke Littler, 16, reveals what his idol Raymond van Barneveld told him after beating him 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship, after a euphoric crowd sang ‘Walking in to Littler Wonderland’.

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    The golden age of working for Instacart, DoorDash, and other delivery apps is over, workers say

    Dec 31, 2023
    News

    FTX is dead and SBF could go to jail for a very long time. Here are the 7 wildest things that happened at the failed crypto exchange.

    Dec 31, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy