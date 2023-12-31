Tuesday, January 2, 2024

11:00 nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Expanded national meeting entitled ldquo;Palestine brings us togetherrdquo;, organized by the civil campaign to support Palestine and the nationrsquo;s issues, taking place at the hall of Martyr President Yasser Arafat – the Embassy of the State of Palestine – Beirut, marking the 59th anniversary of the launch of the Palestinian revolution – the launch of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) in support of the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people in Gaza, Jerusalem, the West Bank, and southern Lebanon.

