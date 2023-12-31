Lawless London’s ‘bike hijacking epidemic’: Last year almost 770 bikes were stolen by thieves across the capital, or TWO every day

<!–

Last year, thieves stole almost 770 bikes across London, an average of two a day.

Cyclists have demanded police do more to tackle the bike theft epidemic, with some bikes costing their owners up to £15,000 new.

Thugs on mopeds attacked travelers, ran them over and threatened them with knives in order to enter the capital with their bicycles.

Bicycle theft victims reported that thieves kept “shopping lists” that they used to check the make and model of bicycles and see their value, The Telegraph reported.

Particularly popular types of theft include Brompton folding bikes and electrically assisted machines.

Most of the stolen models are believed to have been sent abroad by organized crime gangs so they could be sold without their owners being traced.

In the 12 months to November there were 768 thefts involving bicycles stolen in London, according to a Freedom of Information request. Other cities facing similar thefts include Manchester and Bristol.

Regent’s Park cyclist group president Sean Epstein said: ‘These attacks now happen every other day. They’re having a huge effect on the cycling community – people are afraid to ride their bikes and feel anxious every time they hear someone behind them.’

He added: “Victims report a disinterested and non-urgent police response.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “There are more than 1.2 million cycle journeys a year in London, the majority are made without incident.” But we are doing everything we can to prevent theft and theft targeting cyclists, as we understand it is a growing concern for some Londoners.

‘Through our new Cycle Crime Reduction partnership, we are working to make it harder for stolen bikes to be sold on the second-hand market. We also have more officers in hot spots, where our intelligence tells us victims may be most at risk.

The moment a man’s motorbike was stolen in Hatfield, Doncaster, was caught on camera

“We are also holding daily pop-up events across London working to educate and advise cyclists on how to store their bikes safely, as well as encouraging them to register their bike with the Met for free so we can track them if stolen.” . .’

It comes as an explorer cycled 22,500 miles around the world in 430 days and had his bike stolen outside a pub in Hammersmith, London, in October.

Geordie Stewart, 34, had his bike stolen outside the Anglesea Arms pub in the west London area.

The theft of Stewart’s bicycle, which he nicknamed Dorothy, was captured by a security camera from a house in the area.

Stewart’s journey began in London in 2018 and took him cycling through France, Central Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Data from last year revealed that cyclists living in London, Thames Valley and Greater Manchester are more likely to have their bikes stolen than in any other region of England.

London had the highest predicted number of bike thefts in 2022, with an estimated 22,818 bikes stolen by the end of the year.