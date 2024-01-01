Big Brother lovebirds Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan ring in the New Year on a romantic getaway in Mallorca, with fancy dinners, champagne and a steamy midnight kiss.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Big Brother star Jordan Sangha and her boyfriend Henry Southan celebrated their first New Year together as a couple by traveling to Mallorca for a romantic getaway.

The couple’s relationship has gone from strength to strength after leaving the ITV show in November.

After spending Christmas apart, Jordan and Henry reunited to ring in the year 2024 with a trip to the Spanish island, and have documented their trip in instagram.

The couple was joined by Henry’s mother, Suzy, and Jordan lovingly referred to her as “the mother-in-law” in a Stories post as they posed for a photo together at the airport on Friday.

Jordan and Henry enjoyed more than their share of luxury dinners during the trip, and the former lawyer shared snaps from his visit to Ritzi’s Italian restaurant.

With their romance going strong, the couple shared a passionate kiss as the clock struck midnight.

Showing his appreciation for his boyfriend, Henry commented under the post: “Beautiful boy.”

‘Thank you. I hope I’m making a good impression x’, Jordan replied jokingly.

While they tried to take in some culture on their trip, visiting Palma Cathedral, Jordan and Henry admitted on Instagram Stories that it was closed.

On TikTok, Jordan shared a video of Henry filming him, while joking that he looked like “a little tourist.”

The couple also posted a series of loving selfies during their trip together, and Jordan captioned a sweet photo noting that it would be “the first of many vacations together.”

Jordan and Henry’s romantic display continued as they celebrated the New Year on Sunday.

After a boozy dinner with plenty of champagne, Jordan took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of her steamy kiss with Henry as the clock struck midnight.

Henry also briefly visited TikTok live with Jordan to thank his fans for their support, hinting that they have “a lot to look forward to.”

Jordan shared a gallery of snaps from the trip and wrote: “Happy New Year on and on (don’t want to get vertigo though).”

After arriving in Mallorca on Friday, Jordan and Henry made an early morning trip to see Palma Cathedral on Saturday.

Despite their best efforts to see inside, the couple admitted on TikTok that the famous monument was closed.

While Henry and Jordan joked that their trip was “cultural,” they indulged in plenty of rosé and champagne.

Henry shared his own reflective post and wrote: ‘2023 was definitely the wildest year of my life. Makes me wonder what the hell 2024 brings. Hopefully lots of laughter, joy and champagne x.’

Adding a cheeky nod to her boyfriend, she commented: “PS had to make sure the restaurant was close to a McDonald’s for your honor x.”

Henry and Jordan previously revealed that this is the first relationship the two have ever had, and last week hinted that they had already discussed moving in together.

In a comment on Instagram last week, Jordan clarified her reasoning for using the word “platonic” to describe her relationship with Henry while they were in the Big Brother house, insisting she was “slowly” trying to process her feelings for him.

Reposting a clip on Instagram Stories, he wrote: ‘It’s not platonic!’

In a comment he later added: “I guess I just imagined ‘platonic love’ as a love that transcends the everyday.

“Although I have no patience for anything spiritual, I think (without being maudlin) that Henry is the one; the platonic label was completely misleading on my part (but I was processing my feelings, slowly, yes).”

The couple were previously forced to respond to claims their relationship was a ‘spectacle’, after revealing they had already declared their love for each other.

speaking to SunJordan and Henry hinted that they had already discussed the possibility of moving in together and previously said on social media that they had planned something “very special” to ring in the New Year.

When asked if they had said the famous ‘L word’, Henry said: “We hesitate to use the L word, but when we have p***** we use it.”

Jordan added: “We’re so in love. I mean, I wish it was a show, but it’s not.

“We have a private relationship together and then we also have a public relationship and we wanted to focus on our private relationship and we’ve worked everything out.”