PLAYER RATINGS: Mo Salah showed Liverpool what they will miss but Ibrahima Konate was static for Alexander Isak’s equalizer… while the Newcastle defender endured a difficult day at the office.

Liverpool endured a fast-paced match and stormy elements to emerge 4-2 victorious in a thrilling clash with Newcastle.

With this result, Jurgen Klopp’s men are three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, largely thanks to Mo Salah.

Their talisman, who will soon arrive at the African Cup of Nations, gave them a boost in the second half and scored two goals to help them get the three points.

Martin Dubravka faced a busy evening with commendable bravery, but was unable to contain a superior Liverpool side, who won the battle in midfield and went on a rampage up front.

Here are Lewis Steele’s player ratings at Anfield.

Mo Salah showed what Liverpool will be missing when they head to the African Cup of Nations with a talismanic performance

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson – 6

It would have been cold and wet in the first half as Newcastle barely managed to attack. He couldn’t do anything for any of the visiting team’s goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7 (RESERVED)

He came within inches of opening the scoring just two minutes later, but his shot went wide. He hit the crossbar in the 39th minute with an audacious half-volley, but perhaps should have done better when he parried the rebound of Salah’s penalty. He jumped for Isak’s goal.

Ibrahima Konate – 5

He was poor and static for Isak’s draw, as he allowed Isak to run behind him. Konate rarely makes a mistake defensively, but knows this is a make-or-break season for him with Joel Matip’s long-term injury.

Virgil Van Dijk – 6

He was sent off in the first leg at St James’ Park and there was a moment when Isak, who was fouled on Tyneside for the sending off, charged towards goal and Van Dijk might have thought better of shooting the Swede. Too casual for Isak’s tie.

Joe Gomez – 6.5

Klopp said last week that Gomez is back to his best after a few injury-plagued years and that Liverpool need him to be there, with Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson on the sidelines. He stood his ground and kept Gordon quiet when he was on that side.

Wataru Endo’s star is rising at Liverpool and they will miss him when they go to the Asia Cup

Wataru Endo – 7 (RESERVED)

Salah’s departure for the African Cup of Nations grabs the headlines, but Endo’s departure for the Asia Cup will also leave a considerable void in the Liverpool team. Japan’s captain has been top-notch in recent weeks. He is becoming very loved by the Kop.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6

Been inconsistent after a blistering start on Merseyside and this was not Szoboszlai’s night again. He tried several shots from distance, but they often found themselves directly in the path of the defenders.

Curtis Jones – 7.5

He always brings energy and verve to Liverpool’s midfield and Jones had several moments where, with a bit of luck, he would have scored more. He finally got the goal from him in the 72nd minute after a typical run into the box. Liverpool’s most underrated player.

Mohamed Salah – 9

He showed Liverpool what they will miss when they go to the African Cup of Nations by missing a penalty to score the first and almost set up a couple more. Beautiful assist for Gakpo’s goal. He made amends for his previous penalty miss in the second half.

Darwin Núñez was persistently rejected by Martin Dubravka, but he never lost his enthusiasm and took advantage of the gaps throughout the match.

Darwin Núñez – 7.5

Should have done better with an early chance when Salah delivered a good cross, but Dubravka stopped Nunez well. But he showed decent composure to set up Salah’s first goal just after the break and then continually exploited gaps in Newcastle’s defence.

Luis Díaz – 7.5 (RESERVED)

He has been out of form of late but returned to the starting XI after a good assist at Burnley and started well. Unfortunate to see a goal disallowed for offside against Núñez in the build-up and then win the penalty which Salah missed.

Substitutes

Cody Gakpo (by Núñez 64) – 7

Diogo Jota (by Díaz 64) – 7.5

Ryan Gravenberch (by Szoboszlai 64) – 6

Alexis Mac Allister (for Endo 75) – 6.5

Not used: Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3)

Martín Dubravka – 8 (RESERVED)

World-class save to deny Núñez in the 12th minute when the Uruguayan tried to deflect a Salah cross from point-blank range, and then another to thwart the Egyptian’s penalty. He could do little about any of Liverpool’s goals.

Tino Livramento – 5

A tough day at the office for Livramento as the Englishman was assigned first to Diaz, tasked with proving he should be a weekly starter for Liverpool, and then to Gakpo, who scored the Reds’ first.

Martin Dubravka gave Newcastle a fighting chance in the match despite an avalanche of 34 shots.

Fabian Schar – 6

Goal-saving block in the 12th minute to deny Jones’ rebound shot after Dubravka frustrated Nunez. However, Newcastle’s central defenders too often lost their men in key areas as Liverpool created chance after chance in the second half.

Sven Botman – 6.5

Not surprisingly, Newcastle’s decline in form began with the Dutchman missing 10 Premier League games due to a recent knee injury. Normally he doesn’t make mistakes, but here he wasn’t at his best. Good header to score a goal.

They burn – 6.5

He captained the team after returning to the team in recent weeks from a back injury. He kept Salah silent for much of the first half and was frustrated to see his goal disallowed for an earlier offside violation.

Sean Longstaff – 5.5 (RESERVED)

He never stopped running in midfield but did little with the ball and too often lost Liverpool’s runners from deep.

Sean Longstaff put in a good effort but struggled as Liverpool’s midfielders ran from deep.

Bruno Guimarães – 6.5 (RESERVED)

Made some important runs through Liverpool’s midfield to push Newcastle up the pitch and make a good defensive shift. He seemed to be the one cheering up his teammates, but he couldn’t demonstrate his authority in the midfield battle.

Lewis Miley – 5.5 (RESERVED)

He showed his class offensively and playmaking in recent weeks, but it was a solid defensive performance. He made one last block to stop Jones in the 25th minute. However, I struggled to make an impact in this match.

Antonio Gordon – 6.5

He didn’t do enough to help their defense with Salah on that flank, but Gordon was an integral part of Newcastle’s counter-attacking threat. He passed to Alexander-Arnold and made a good pass to Isak for his first goal.

Alejandro Isak – 7

He was living off a diet of scraps in the first half, but was a willing runner and also put in a shift of defensive work. He took advantage of his goal very well when he jumped Liverpool’s offside trap and beat Alisson.

Alexander Isak lived on a diet of scraps in the first half, but tied Newcastle in the second with a clinical finish for the first time.

Joelinton – 6.5 (RESERVED)

Made a good defensive shift as he was clearly tasked with shadowing Alexander-Arnold and frustrated him well in the first half. He was very lucky to escape a yellow card just before half-time for a flagrant tactical foul, but was eventually booked in the second half.

Substitutes

Miguel Almirón (for Miley 54) – 6

Jamaal Lascelles (by Joelinton 82) – NA

Lewis Hall (for Burn 82) – NA

Not used: Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Alex Murphy.

Referee

Antonio Taylor – 4.5

Some baffling decisions, including not booking Joelinton in the first half for the most egregious tactical foul of the season. However, I hit both penalties.